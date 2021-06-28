IU joins partnership with Altius Sports Partners to prepare for NIL

"I am very excited about this partnership!!! Our Student-Athletes will be put in prime position to Fully Benefit from the new NIL Legislation. We are Chasing Greatness in EVERY area at Indiana University! #LEO #CHASE," Allen tweeted.

The news of the partnership came on the same day the NCAA Division I Council recommended the NCAA defer to standing laws that have legislation pertaining to name, image and likeness and relax NIL restrictions in states that do not have legislation. As a result, the policy and enforcement will be left up to schools. Indiana currently does not have any legislation pertaining to NIL, but governors in both neighboring Kentucky and Ohio have stated their respective states will have legislation.

Chicago, Ill. – As an exciting new era begins in college athletics, leading NIL advisory and education firm Altius Sports Partners is pleased to announce a partnership with Indiana University Athletics to provide ongoing strategic guidance, consultation and educational support in developing the school's NIL program and institutional policy, benefitting all Hoosier men's and women's sports programs and 800-plus student-athletes.

"This partnership with Indiana University Athletics will provide ASP the opportunity to work with one of the nation's premier athletic programs in the heart of the Big Ten," said Casey Schwab, CEO, Altius Sports Partners. "In collaboration with ASP's team of experts, all IU Athletics stakeholders will continue to lay the foundation for success as the NIL era begins in Bloomington."

As legislative processes evolve, the partnership with ASP allows IU Athletics to be proactive in the fast-changing NIL ecosystem. Moreover, the collaboration addresses the development of department policy on the use of NIL as it relates to current and future legislation, compliance, rights conflicts, and education-related benefits.

Along with continuing educational support, ASP will consult on strategy associated with multimedia rights and NIL-related implications for international students, group licensing, tax and legal concerns, gender equity, social justice, among other factors related to empowering student-athletes.

"One of our core objectives is to be a proactive leader on Name, Image, Likeness issues," said Scott Dolson, Indiana University Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics. "Collaborating with the experts of Altius Sports Partners ensures we will be well versed on all NIL details, establish a comprehensive policy and progressive foundation in this most important space, and provide a clear path to maximize opportunities for our student-athletes. We want to be known as 'The NIL School' and the professionals at Altius will help us empower our student-athletes now and for the future."

