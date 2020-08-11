“My heart breaks for our players. I couldn’t be prouder of the commitment and focus they have demonstrated from the start of this pandemic. They put in the work to get ready for a season. I love each and every one of them, and we will continue to support them and prepare them for what the future holds.

Our coaching staff has been phenomenal. I appreciate their tireless efforts these last six months. I couldn’t be prouder to work with these men and our team is in great hands.

I want to thank President McRobbie, Scott Dolson, our administration and our medical staff for keeping our players safe. Our number one priority always has been and will continue to be the health and well-being of our players.

While this is a difficult day, the decision is in the best interest of our players. The future is bright for Indiana Football and we will continue the RELENTLESS pursuit of our goals. LEO!”