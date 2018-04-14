A total of eight Hoosiers received spring ball awards from the program following Saturday's scrimmage, highlighted by strong performances from redshirt senior offensive lineman Wes Martin and redshirt junior linebacker Reakwon Jones.

Martin earned the distinction of the most standing offensive player and received the offensive strength and conditioning award, while Jones earned most outstanding defensive player and the defensive strength and conditioning award.

Meanwhile, redshirt sophomore running back Cole Gest was honored as the most improved offensive player. Redshirt junior defensive end Gavin Everrett, who was the No. 1 overall pick in the team's spring game draft Monday night, was recognized as the most improved player on defense.

IU head coach Tom Allen's L.E.O. (Love Each Other) Awards went to redshirt senior linebacker Michael McGinnis, redshirt sophomore safety Jonah Morris, senior safety Jonathan Crawford and redshirt junior wide receiver Chris Gacjak.