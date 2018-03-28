Skill positions necessitate a high level of confidence in a player, especially one with as much as exposure as the cornerback position.

See: IU sophomore Raheem Layne.

Layne was IU's Defensive Newcomer of the Year after appearing in all 12 games as a true freshman and is primed to take on a bigger role in IU's secondary this spring and eventually this fall.

"I kind of expected to play (as a true freshman), so I came in and worked really hard," Layne said. "It was just a good payoff. (Rashard) Fant really helped me learn the playbook. I wouldn't say I anticipated it, but it felt good because it felt like I was rewarded for all the hard work I put in."

Coming out of Deland (Fla.) Sebastian River, the 6-foot-1, 177-pound Layne was a 2016 first team all-area selection and ranked No. 3 on the TC Palm Super 11 team after recording 57 tackles with two interceptions, one of which was a pick-6, and three forced fumbles during his senior season. He also did not surrender a touchdown all season.

Layne had the credentials to play right away, but first he had to earn cornerbacks coach Brandon Shelby's trust. Doing so required following the only two rules Shelby has in his room: "Do what you say you're going to do and don't lie to me."

Shelby saw the raw talent during the recruiting process, but he also saw Layne meet the character expectations he has for his group, both of which helped him earn the opportunities he was given last year.

"I recruit, I think, good individuals," Shelby said. "Now we all make mistakes, but if you can do those two things, we can work with a lot of things. When I recruited him from Day 1, I knew he fit the character and the mold that I want, and as a bonus he's a really good athlete. When you get a corner who's 6-foot, who's long, who can run, hey, I've just got to mold him into a good player."

For most of Indiana's spring practices, Layne has been running with IU's second team defense. Shelby on Tuesday said this was mainly because of an injury that needed to heal and that he expects Layne get thrown in with the first team in the next couple of days.

A bigger role means learning through the proverbial trial by fire, though that's not exactly new to Layne.

He made his collegiate debut against No. 2 Ohio State and recorded a career-high three tackles (all solo). Overall he finished with 13 total (12 solo) in his first season in Bloomington.

"That's how I learn better," Layne said. "I'm not really a sit back and learn type of guy. I'd rather mess up a couple of times and then get it."

Both Fant's and Shelby's teachings will really be put to the test with Fant graduating from IU and moving on to prepare for the NFL, a prominent voice in the cornerback room now gone.

That leaves opportunities for several of IU's younger players like Layne to step up, and Shelby made it clear he'll get thrown in with the Hoosiers' best defensive 11 soon.

"I want him competing for a starting job," Shelby said. "The one thing that they know in my room is no job is taken."

To earn that spot, Layne said he's mainly focusing on his technique the rest of spring.

"That's all my coach really want me to focus on," Layne said. "Just learn my technique better. Once I get my technique down pat, I want to understand the entire defense, not just my position. ... I just want to get smarter throughout the spring."