Indiana dropped its third game in a row with an 85-66 loss to Penn State and have now gone 3-6 in its last nine games.

It was another matchup in which Indiana looked sluggish and out-matched. Out-matched by the product on the floor and by the game plan and scheme going into the game.

Indiana's thorn so far this season has been slow starts and inability to respond to runs by opposing teams. On Wednesday, it answered the call when it came to slow starts. Indiana was up 15-13 at the 9:43 mark of the first half. It was then a run by Penn State that crushed any momentum for Indiana -- a 13-3 run to take a 26-18 lead. A lead that the Nittany Lions would never give up again.

"We talked about it coming in to the game, we have to mentally sharp as well as playing hard," IU head coach Mike Woodson said postgame. "And I think when they get smacked around a bit, and they shrink and go the other way and we can't do that."

Indiana has now had three-straight games -- all losses -- with a significant inability to responds from an opposing team runs. Indiana was up by 21 points in the first half to Iowa and then were outscored by 23 the remaining 33 minutes. Indiana was then down 17 points in the first half to Northwestern at home. Then Wednesday were down by as much as 23 points in the second half to Penn State.