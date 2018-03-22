IU had already played Purdue twice this season coming into the Round of 16 WNIT matchup on Thursday night. The Hoosiers had beaten the Boilermakers both times, and IU head coach Teri Moren said she anticipated a motivated Purdue team to come into Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall searching for revenge.

This was a Purdue team that was among the final eight teams left out of the NCAA Tournament, leaving the Hoosiers out of consideration, even though IU had not only defeated Purdue, but held them beneath their average score of 65.4 points per game.

IU limited Purdue below that mark again on Thursday, winning 73-51, ending Purdue’s season and moving on to the Round of Eight on Sunday.

And it started with an immediate 19-8 run in the first 6:26 of play.

“That’s what (Moren) said in the locker room before we went out — ‘We have to have a hot start,’” senior guard Tyra Buss said. “I thought we did. We wanted them to call the timeout first. We got off to a great start, and it all started with our defensive energy. We got hands on balls. We got deflections. We were just sound defensively, and that led to our offense and our transition points.”

IU outscored Purdue in fast break points, 14-2, using all three of its first half steals in the first quarter to ignite a defensive effort that translated to 10 of its 14 fast break points being scored in the first half.

All three first half steals came from different players as well. One from Buss, one from freshman guard Bendu Yeaney and one from junior forward Kym Royster, and Buss had two assists in transition. Buss eventually collected two more steals in the second half to help push the steals total to six, while Purdue lost the ball 15 times.

The only moment when Purdue nearly evaporated the IU lead was late in the second quarter, when the Boilermakers were within three points. Buss and freshman guard Jaelynn Penn knocked back-to-back threes to head into halftime with a 38-31 lead though.

The Hoosier defense only got tighter in the second half, as they won the third quarter, 21-8, and only allowed 20 second half points.

That’s what Moren has been striving for in her time at IU — a strong defense. And there’s no better time, she said, for the fruits of their labor to emerge than during the WNIT run to finish off the careers of Buss and Cahill.

“We need to make sure that we continue to do what we’ve done to put ourselves in this position, and that’s defend,” Moren said. “We struggled at Purdue. We were 2-for-7 in the first quarter, and it was our defense that kept us in the game. I said that from the moment we stepped on campus four years ago that we wanted to hang our hat on something, and that was going to be on the defensive end. I think you’re seeing what we’ve been trying to instill in our players.”

Penn continued her strong WNIT play as well, after posting a career-high 25 points against UT-Martin to start the tournament. She shot 7-of-11 for 26 points and also brought down five rebounds Thursday.

Her exponential growth and emergence this season has taken the pressure off of IU’s seniors, Moren said, as Buss and Cahill were the two central scoring figures earlier in the season. Cahill found foul trouble against Purdue, being called for her fourth foul early in the fourth quarter, and she only scored four points until hitting a 3-pointer with 1:45 remaining in the game.

Royster was also one of the four Hoosiers to score in double digits, as she went 6-for-6 for 12 points on the inside to help push IU’s 42-28 points in the paint margin, and Yeaney added 10 points, as she, like Penn, continues to develop throughout postseason play.

The crowd of 5,564 fans was the largest crowd IU Women’s Basketball has played in front of since the 2011-2012 season when it played Purdue on Feb. 26 in front of 10,249 fans.

IU will play the winner of the Kansas State vs. UC-Davis game that takes place Friday at 8 p.m. The winner will travel to Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Sunday to play the Hoosiers at 2 p.m.

“Purdue, they’re just our next game,” Buss said. “It’s a six game series. This was step three. It just so happened to be that we were playing Purdue again.”