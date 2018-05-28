Indiana's postseason will continue.

The Hoosiers received the No. 2 seed in the double-elimination Austin Regional of the 2018 NCAA tournament, finding out their fate during the tournament's televised selection show on ESPNU Monday afternoon. They will face No. 3 seed Texas A&M Friday at 5 p.m. ET. on ESPN2.

On the other side of the regional bracket, top seed and host Texas will face No. 4 seed Texas Southern Friday at 9 p.m. ET on the Longhorn Network.

The invitation marks Indiana's eighth NCAA tournament appearance (1949, 1996, 2009, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2017) in program history and the third time in head coach Chris Lemonis' first four seasons that the program has reached the NCAA tournament, dating back to 2015.



Most recently, Indiana earned a No. 2 seed in the Lexington (Ky.) last year, falling to third-seeded N.C. State 7-6, staying alive briefly with an 11-2 elimination win over fourth-seeded Ohio, then falling to top-seeded Kentucky 14-9 for its second loss in the double-elimination weekend.

IU's RPI ranked No. 29 heading into the selection show. It had a 2-3 record against the RPI Top 25 and 6-9 against RPI Top 50. However, the Hoosiers still took care of business against the teams they were supposed to, going 6-2 against teams in the RPI 51-100 and 18-3 against teams ranked in the RPI 101-200.

Experts widely projected the Hoosiers as a safe bet to get a tournament bid prior to Monday's announcement. D1baseball.com slotted them in the Raleigh (N.C.) Regional as a No. 3 seed in its final Field of 64 projections published Sunday and Baseball America as a No. 2 seed in the Fayetteville (Ark.) Regional in its projections published Monday morning.

This story will be updated. Full bracket for the Austin Regional can be seen below.