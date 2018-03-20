Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Indiana baseball this afternoon announced Wednesday afternoon's home game vs. Western Illinois has been cancelled.
"All tickets issued for the originally scheduled game date and time can be exchanged for a ticket to any remaining #iubase regular season 2018 home game," the program said in a tweet published Tuesday afternoon. "Bring your ticket to a ticket window on game day for exchange. Now applies to Western Illinois Game 1 and Wright State games."
As mentioned in the above statement, this marks the second home cancellation due to weather within what was scheduled to be a 9-game homestand beginning March 7 for the Hoosiers. Indiana also elected to cancel Game 1 vs. Western Illinois last week.
Indiana will be back in action this weekend with a three-game series at Iowa. First pitch for Friday night is scheduled for 6:05 p.m ET/5:05 p.m central, followed by 4:05 p.m. ET/3:05 p.m. central Saturday and 3:05 p.m. ET/2:05 p.m. CT on Sunday.
