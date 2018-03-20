Indiana baseball this afternoon announced Wednesday afternoon's home game vs. Western Illinois has been cancelled.

"All tickets issued for the originally scheduled game date and time can be exchanged for a ticket to any remaining #iubase regular season 2018 home game," the program said in a tweet published Tuesday afternoon. "Bring your ticket to a ticket window on game day for exchange. Now applies to Western Illinois Game 1 and Wright State games."

As mentioned in the above statement, this marks the second home cancellation due to weather within what was scheduled to be a 9-game homestand beginning March 7 for the Hoosiers. Indiana also elected to cancel Game 1 vs. Western Illinois last week.

Indiana will be back in action this weekend with a three-game series at Iowa. First pitch for Friday night is scheduled for 6:05 p.m ET/5:05 p.m central, followed by 4:05 p.m. ET/3:05 p.m. central Saturday and 3:05 p.m. ET/2:05 p.m. CT on Sunday.