Mike Woodson will make his 2nd appearance at Huber's Orchard, Winery and Vineyards.

Indiana Athletics' annual speaking and dinner event returns to Huber's Orchard, Winery and Vineyard's on Wednesday, May 31st. Minus Covid-19 interruptions in 2020 & 2021, the opportunity for fans in Southern Indiana to get to see and hear a myriad of Hoosier coaches in one place has been happening each year for three decades now. And the importance of this event just got kicked up a notch with a big change.

There is no question that basketball is always a hot topic. Indiana coach Mike Woodson will be there to chat it up with the local fan base. And by the time this event rolls around there is a good chance his roster will be full. With 7 new faces wearing the cream and crimson next season that should give the fans plenty to devour alongside the tasty Huber's fried chicken.

I am not sure if it is bigger news, but it is certainly longer lasting news for IU athletes - theHoosier.com has learned that in a recent meeting the IU Board of Trustees a vote in favor of ceding the benefits of the Huber's event to Indiana's official NIL cooperative, Hoosiers For Good / Hoosiers Connect carried the day. How important and impactful will that be for IU Athletics? It could be a game changer for some sports not played with a basketball.

2023 AP women's basketball Coach of the Year Teri Moren

With hundreds of Indiana fans already in attendance to see coaches and maybe some players, the ingredients are in place for a unique opportunity. An opportunity that will put IU coaches and some players face to face with a legion of Hoosier fans thirsting for annual greatness and success on the hardwood and beyond. Hoosiers For Good will undoubtedly use this event to directly engage fans to enhance Indiana's NIL efforts and greatly enhance the fan experience.

An event like the one taking place at Huber's Orchard, Winery & Vineyards offers a large scale NIL opportunity, and it is rare instance where IU coaches and players meet directly with a large group of IU fans and potential NIL donors. A lot of these fans probably do not get the opportunity to make it to games. That makes it it more intimate for these fans and, in my opinion, much more likely for them to participate in NIL programs. That in turn makes it more likely for all sports to benefit. The importance of today's athletes being able to meet directly with a large group of IU fans cannot be ignored as a way of getting more supporters involved with NIL. And there is no program at Indiana that could benefit more from this than the IU football team.





Events like the one at Huber's could very possibly create important NIL opportunities for a wide variety of IU student athletes. The opportunity for a business owner to talk to Teri Moren and say "'I love what you're doing and want to help keep it going, how can I help you?'" Or maybe it's Jeff Mercer and the Hoosier baseball team. Or dare I say Tom Allen and Indiana football getting some much needed NIL help.

Basketball will always be king in and at Indiana, that much we know. And the Hoosier state produces more basketball talent annually than Adidas makes shoes. Just resourcing that talent is no longer the end of it. It also involves making "as good a deal as possible" for each player. An outing like the event at Huber's will give Indiana's official NIL collective, Hoosiers For Good and Hoosiers Connect, the opportunity to help Indiana basketball land the type of players Indiana basketball needs. But it will also help Indiana women's basketball do the same, as well as the other IU athletic programs so Indiana University can stay competitive in the ever-changing landscape of college athletics..

Of course, it will help men's basketball which is the top dog in Bloomington and that ain't changing. But I also believe this will be a huge benefit to other IU sports and it needs to be. No big-time academic and athletic institution like Indiana can focus solely on on one sport. There are programs at Indiana consistently playing at an elite level like men's soccer and the swimming & diving programs, women's hoops, baseball, softball, wrestling, and Volleyball are either rolling now or greatly improved. But you have to keep the party rolling and nothing does that better than good ole fashioned interaction and eye to eye conversation.

