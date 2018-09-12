Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial! Six new members were welcomed to IU's Hall of Fame on Wednesday. IU athletics director Fred Glass announced the 37th Hall of Fame class today, including Monica Armendarez (Softball, 1995-98), Rachelle Bostic (Women's Basketball, 1981-84), Brian Evans (Men's Basketball, 1993-96), Sam Komar (Wrestling, 1975-78), Ann Lawver (Volleyball Coach/Softball Coach/Administrator, 1975-82), and Glenn Scolnik (Football, 1970-72) IU's full list of Hall of Famers now stands at 231.

IU Athletics announced six additions to its Hall of Fame on Wednesday. Jordan Wells/TheHoosier.com

"IU Athletics has a rich history in all of its sports, which is evidenced in this year's class that represents six different programs," Glass said in a release. "These six individuals contributed an enormous amount to the success of their teams and the notoriety of our entire Athletics Department. "Congratulations to each as they join a very distinctive and elite group of Hoosier legends." Here are notes on each of the inductees, via IUHoosiers.com.

Monica Armendarez (Softball, 1995-98)

Armendarez lettered from 1995-98. She earned second-team All-America honors in 1997 and third-team All-America accolades in 1998. A First Team All-Big Ten selection in 1997 and 1998, Armendarez ranks among the program's all-time leaders in career batting average (.369, 2nd), hits (222, 4th), runs (139, 2nd), doubles (54, 1st), home runs (38, 2nd), RBIs (146, 2nd), walks (95, 5th) and slugging percentage (.784, 2nd). After her IU career concluded, she became the program's first-ever professional player when she played with the Carolina Diamonds of the Women's Pro Fastpitch League

Rachelle Bostic (Women's Basketball, 1981-84)

Bostic was a member of IU's 1983 Big Ten Championship team and lettered from 1981-84. She ranks seventh on the program's all-time scoring list (1,827 points) and is sixth in rebounding (873). She earned first-team All-Big Ten honors in 1982 after averaging 16.0 points and 8.1 rebounds, and added second-team all-league honors in 1984 after scoring 15.6 points and pulling down 6.4 rebounds per contest. A versatile 5-11 forward/center, Bostic was tabbed as a second-team selection to the Big Ten's All-Decade team for the 1980s.

Brian Evans (Men's Basketball, 1993-96)

Evans earned letters in men's basketball from 1993-96 and is one of only 12 Hoosiers to win Big Ten Most Valuable Player honors in men's basketball. Evans earned the award after averaging 21.2 points and 7.1 rebounds as a senior in 1996, capping a career that included 1,701 points (12th in school history) and 750 rebounds (10th on IU's all-time list). Following his senior season, Evans was drafted in the first round of the NBA Draft by the Orlando Magic, and spent four years in the NBA with Orlando and New Jersey.

Sam Komar (Wrestling, 1975-78)

A two-time Big Ten champion and All-American, Komar earned wrestling letters from 1975-78. He captured Big Ten championships at 134 pounds in 1975 and 142 pounds in 1977 while under the tutelage of IU coach Doug Blubaugh. He is one of only 12 Hoosiers to win multiple Big Ten wrestling championships, and his 114 career wins ranks 10th in school history.

Ann Lawver (Volleyball Coach/Softball Coach/Administrator, 1975-82)

Lawver was one of the pioneers of Indiana University women's athletics. She was the first coach for the Hoosier volleyball program, leading the squad to a 158-148-9 record from 1975-83. In both 1976 and 1977 her Hoosier teams won 28 matches, which still stands as the program standard for single-season victories In the midst of her eight-year run with IU Volleyball, Lawver also had an enormous impact on IU Softball. She spent three years as the program's head coach from 1977-79 and quickly turned the Hoosiers into a national contender. In her third and final season with the program, she guided IU to a 32-14 record and the program's first-ever trip to the Women's College World Series, where they placed fifth.

