IU Athletics on Wednesday announced a major gift from Dave and Susan Roberts which will fund the renovation of the men's basketball team area. That area will be renamed the Roberts Family Indiana Basketball Team Center as a result of their generous contribution.

"IU Athletics extends our deepest thanks to Dave and Susan Roberts for this generous gift that will have an immediate and lasting impact on our men's basketball program," IU Athletics Director Fred Glass said in a statement. "Whether it's the players, coaches, student managers or medical staff, every person affiliated with our program will benefit from all that the Roberts Family Indiana Basketball Team Center has to offer. We are honored to name the center after Dave and Susan for this major gift and for their long-standing support of Indiana University Athletics."

Dave and Susan have been IU season ticket holders since 1989 and are also IU degree holders. Dave received an MBA from IU's Kelley School of Business in 1978, while Susan received her bachelors in political science in 1972.

The Roberts Family Indiana Basketball Team Center will fill the southeast corner of Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall and include the locker room, recruiting area/players' lounge, coaches' annex, and training room.

"We appreciate the generosity of Dave and Susan Roberts as they help our program take a step forward," IU head coach Archie Miller said. "This project fits right in with the many areas of improvement that have taken place recently with the overall renovation of Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, which remains one of the most iconic facilities in all of college basketball."