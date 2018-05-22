Indiana is still on the outside looking in according to the latest preseason Top 25 poll released by NBC Sports.

Following last week's NBA Draft Combine, NBC Sports' Rob Dauster on Tuesday updated his early preseason Top 25 heading into the 2018-19 college basketball season and listed the Hoosiers at No. 27, grouped with Michigan, Purdue, Syracuse and Cincinnati among the "five who just missed."

Among Big Ten teams, only two conference squads were listed for the second consecutive edition of the rankings but both moved up. Michigan State shifted from No. 13 to No. 12 and Maryland jumped two spots from No. 18 to No. 16.

The Hoosiers' projection remains unchanged from Dauster's rankings released two weeks ago. Though not explicitly mentioned in the rankings, Indiana staying in the same spot is likely due to junior forward Juwan Morgan still undecided about whether to keep his name in consideration for the NBA Draft or return to school for his senior season. The deadline for that decision is May 30, one week from Wednesday.

Indiana first appeared in the way-too-early Top 25 on May 7 following the additions of 2018 5-star shooting guard Romeo Langford and grad transfer forward Evan Fitzner. That edition of Dauster's rankings had been updated to reflect transfers, commitments and NBA Draft declarations in the two weeks prior.

Indiana did not appear in the first edition of these rankings published April 2, but those rankings also did not list five programs on the fringe of cracking the Top 25.

It's important to note these rankings are being compiled with the start of the college basketball season still six months away, and there's still plenty that can change for programs in these rankings between now and November. Dauster also cautions that he does not know all of the NBA Draft decisions of players who could be returning to or leaving some of the programs in his Top 25.

