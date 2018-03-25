IU had been here before. In fact, as recently as last season.

Coming into the WNIT quarterfinal on Sunday, the 2017 loss to Villanova that ended the Hoosier season last year was evident in the absence of former Hoosiers — Alexis Gassion, Karlee McBride and Jenn Anderson — and was rebirthed in the form of newcomers — Bendu Yeaney, Jaelynn Penn and Lynsey Marchese.

What was a tight-knit experienced roster had become inconsistent and raw in the matter of months, until the WNIT, when the Hoosiers defeated their last three opponents by an average of 22 points.

What was the same quarterfinal slot in the same WNIT tournament became different for IU, as the Hoosiers welcomed UC Davis into Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall and defeated the Aggies, 81-66, to move onto the WNIT final four for the first time since the tournament became a 64-team bracket in 2010.

“Last year, we made it to the elite eight and fell short,” senior guard Tyra Buss said. “I know for (IU head coach Teri Moren) — I was talking to her the other day after practice — and she said that we need to get over that hump, and we never made it to the WNIT of the final four before. I think we’re starting to really believe in each other and trust our coaches, and it’s starting to pay off.”

The Aggies were the toughest challenge of the 2018 WNIT for the IU defense, as they averaged 72 points per game and featured two scorers in forwards Morgan Bertsch and Pele Gianotti taht averaged 20 and 19 points per game, respectively.

UC Davis tried to go to Bertsch early in the game, when the forward scored with a nie move on IU junior forward Kym Royster and then hit a mid-range jumper. But other than a couple short scores in the third period, Bertsch was never able to find her shot, after averaging 28 points per game in the WNIT. Gianotti took the most 3-pointers on the team and only hit one on her way to a 5-of-13 day. Both players combined for 24 points.

Crediting the defense all tournament, Moren said the Hoosiers’ ability to throw different looks at Bertsch, threw the ghih-scorer off balance and made her uncomfortable. The Aggies became especially confused in the second quarter, when they only took nine shots and fell into a 20-point deficit by halftime.

“Defensively, we were really sound,” Moren said. “I loved the way we communicated. We were jus trying to be physical with (Bertsch). We had watched enough film to know it didn’t matter if you were her size, shorter or bigger, it didn’t matter. She’s very, very skilled. We made her guess at times because we were either trying to bluff or dig. Give our kids credit, all of them. Every one of them I though made it difficult. I don’t think she got anything easy tonight.”

Freshman guard Jaelynn Penn, who had scored a career-high 25 points in the opening round of the WNIT against UT-Martin and continued to be an offensive asset throughout the tournament, was nearly silent Sunday. The freshman hit a 3-pointer in the third period but finished the day 1-of-6 from the field.

Moren said the continuous improvement and production from Penn took pressure off seniors Buss and Cahill to score, but that quickly became the case against UC Davis, and Cahill was the first to answer the call, scoring 10 points in the first quarter, and then by Buss, who scored IU’s last nine points in the third quarter after the Aggies dwindled the 20-point deficit to nine. Buss finished with 30 points, the most she has scored in the 2018 WNIT.

Yeaney, who had also found an offensive stride in the tournament, scoring double-digit totals against Milwaukee and Purdue, took on some of the scoring responsibility and scored her tournament-high 14 points. Moren mainly gave Yeaney credit for her defensive efforts, as she became more physical late in the game when the tempo and physicality began to increase between both teams.

“I really liked the fight that you got to see out of Bendu Yeaney,” Moren said. “Bendu really came in and played really, really good defensively for us going down the stretch. She really takes pride in her God-given ability. It was a challenge for her but a challenge she was more than eager and more than willing to do.”

The Hoosiers had warded off a barrage of Aggie threes with Buss’ nine points to end the third quarter, as UC Davis had hit four of its first six attempts to shorten the distance. At the same time IU had began to turn the ball over, committing turnovers on back-to-back possessions for the first time in the game.

Moren said she andher coaching staff never panicked as the lead hti nine points from 20 in a matter of six minutes. Buss just immediately took over, hit a free throw, then a layup and jumper and eventually finished off the quarter with a 3-pointer, and the Hoosiers were up by 13 and never looked back.

The Hoosiers have never won four games in a WNIT until this season. They’ve won three games on two occasions — once when they lost the championship game in the 8-team format in 1991, and once when they lost in the semifinal in the 16-team format in 1998.

They’ve also never played South Dakota and lost their only matchup against TCU in 2002.

But if someone asked Moren about that, she wouldn’t know.

“We keep talking about winning it,” Moren said about the WNIT. “We’ve stayed steady in terms of taking one game at a time and not looking past anyone. We haven’t looked at the bracket, but we know that South Dakota an dTCU will play tonight and we’ll play the winner. I don’t even know who’s on the other side. We’re all about our kids and just focusing on them.”