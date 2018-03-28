Since the WNIT began for IU on March 15 against UT-Martin, IU has met little resistance on its way into its first semifinal since 1998, when the tournament was in a 16-team format. In fact, it hadn’t won by fewer than 20 points.

On Wednesday though, thoughts crept into Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall that had not existed during the women’s historic WNIT run — thoughts of doubt from the fans, expressions of frustration from the Hoosiers.

The first quarter began to wear on the Hoosiers, as they shot 38 percent from the field, missed all four of their 3-point attempts and senior guard Tyra Buss began a first half trend of missed free throws, as she converted just two of eight from the line.

Buss came up from the ground on a diving play, slamming the ball on the ground, and freshman guard Jaelynn Penn did the same when called for a foul on the defensive end. The TCU press was unlike anything IU had seen since its 65-53 loss to Auburn in December, and the Hoosiers entered the second quarter down 14-13.

“You think back to that Auburn game,” IU head coach Teri Moren said. “We say every now and then, ‘We can’t get Auburn’d.’ What an experience that was for our young kids. They had never seen a press quite like that with the aggression that Auburn presented. Throughout the season, there have been a lot of great experiences and you think about where we were and where we are now and how we handled ourselves tonight — completely different. That’s just growth.”

There was no bounce back for the Hoosiers against Auburn when things began to break down during their 23-turnover performance in December, but there was Wednesday when that frustration crept into the heads of the IU women.

Buss, Penn and senior forward Amanda Cahill began to weave through the full-court press, and lanes began to open around the basket. TCU continued to miss shots, finishing the half with a 33-percent field goal percentage, and IU’s shots began to fall — eight of their 14 second quarter attempts.

With five minutes remaining in the first half, freshman guard Bendu Yeaney made a layup, followed by a Penn layup. Then Cahill came up with a steal, and in transition, Buss let off a 3-point attempt that splashed and capped a 7-0 IU run. The Hoosiers never looked back from that point on, leading 27-19 and eventually defeating the Horned Frogs, 71-58.

“I think it was just sticking together, getting each other good juice out on the floor,” Buss said. “Coming in, we knew they were active defensively and they were going to pressure us, but as long as we handled their pressure well, we knew that if we played solid basketball, we were going to win this game. At the beginning they kind of got us to speed up a little bit, so we just needed to slow down.”

Cahill excelled on the defensive end, guarding nearly every Horned Frog at least one time throughout the game, including both TCU leading scorers Jordan Moore and Amy Okonkwo. The senior forward disrupted what TCU was trying to accomplish on the inside with two of her own steals and several deflections that resulted in steals for her teammates. She also tallied 14 points and six rebounds.

Yeaney contributed to the defensive disruption as well. Yeaney and Cahill were crucial to the Hoosiers defensive performance because of their versatility, Moren said, as TCU had interchangeable players. Eight Horned Frogs played at least 16 minutes, and nearly all of them were scoring threats. But the two most significant offensive threats — Moore and Okonkwo — scored a combined 17 points on 7-of-24 shooting.

“Just the way — Bendu, her toughness, the way Amanda Cahill fought off the ball, Kym )Royster, Linsey (Marchese), difficult matchups, Jaelynn, Tyra, all of them,” Moren said. “They have so much movement, great shooters from the outside, really don’t give you an opportunity to rest. Tonight, I thought the game was won on the defensive end once again.”

Buss eventually reigned in her free throw struggles and led the team with 22 points, while Royster scored 10 points and 10 rebounds for her third double-double of the season and Penn and Yeaney combined for 25 points and 13 rebounds.

While IU and TCU were playing, Virginia Tech and West Virginia were also playing in Morgantown, West Virginia. Virginia Tech won 64-61 and will play IU for the WNIT Championship in Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Saturday at 3 p.m.

It will be Buss and Cahill’s final game as Hoosiers.

“We’re still playing, and not a lot of teams are,” Buss said. “We could hang a banner, and we’re fortunate enough to be able to play one more game. Amanda and I kind of joke that it’s like Senior Night Round 2. We get to be on our home floor in front of our home crowd one last time, and we want to go out with a win because not a lot of college basketball players get to say that they got to end their careers on a win.”