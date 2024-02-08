It's time for Leal to "let it fly"
Anthony Leal has always been a valuable teammate for the Indiana Hoosiers. And in the last two Hoosier victories, he's been instrumental on the court. The senior guard has waited patiently for his opportunity over the last four years, and he's taking full advantage of it. And now that he's entered the rotation, I think it's time for Leal to "let it fly" more often when he's on the court.
The Hoosiers have clearly struggled with the 3-point shot this season, but Anthony Leal hasn't been part of those struggles. The Bloomington native is 6-for-10 from behind the arc this year, including the game's biggest shot at Ohio State on Tuesday night:
It's still wild to think that this big-time shot was Leal's only field goal attempt of the entire game, despite playing 25 minutes. Leal contributed in a number of other ways, but you would think this team would find more ways to get him some looks. Part of the issue is undoubtedly some passiveness on Leal's part. He's a team player and his only concern is making the right play. For a team that lacks depth and shooting, however, the "right play" for Leal moving forward might be to look for his shot a whole lot more.
"I feel super comfortable playing with him, like I have since high school," Trey Galloway said of his teammate. "I trust him, and he trusts me. That trust we have for each other is special. I got downhill and found him the corner, and he made it. I want him to shoot that 10 times out of 10. I'm just glad he's stayed with it this whole time. He could have easily given up and quit when he wasn't getting minutes. The way he's fought and kept competing and kept being a great teammate, it's paying off."
For the season, Anthony Leal leads the team with a ridiculous 86.7 effective FG%. It's still a very small sample size, with just 15 total shot attempts for the entire season. It doesn't mean those numbers are sustainable, but it should mean more shot attempts are in order to find out. It shouldn't be difficult to get Leal 5-8 good looks per game and see if he can give this team an even bigger spark.
What does Indiana have to lose? The Hoosiers have a long way to go to even approach the bubble situation, and they will still be without Xavier Johnson for an unknown period of time. Leal has averaged just 3.0 points per game this season, and it's rare for a team to give a lot more volume to a player this late in the season. Desperate times call for desperate measures. The second unit hasn't produced all season, and if the Hoosiers want to give their "big-four" some support, Leal could be the key piece they've been searching for.
Let it fly, Anthony. Let it fly.
–––––
