As he addressed the media for the first time as Indiana's quarterback he wore a bracelet that read, "I believe that we will win." Every time he would exit the facility during his time at Center Grove High School in southern Indianapolis, he came face-to-face with a sign on the door that read, "Play like a champion today," an homage to Notre Dame. The questions surrounding Tayven Jackson have largely been about his lack of size, his lack of playing time at Tennessee. Does he have the ability to lead a Big Ten offense? The jury is still out. However, if there's one thing you have to acknowledge about Tayven Jackson, it's that he is a winner. For the past three years of his life, he has either been a direct cause of winning or surrounded by winning. He didn't play much for the Volunteers during his freshman year, but he was on the best Tennessee team since 2001.

Much of the Volunteers' 11-2 season was a byproduct of redshirt senior quarterback Hendon Hooker, who was a borderline favorite to win the Heisman before his brutal knee injury late in the season. Jackson said above all else, Hooker and fellow veteran quarterback Joe Milton helped put him on the fast track to eventually lead a college offense. "Hendon and Joe really taught me how to take this game into a business perspective," Jackson explained. "Always be on time, always doing the right thing, always going overboard, getting film work in. Nothing's ever enough, you have to go over the top, you have to do everything almost perfectly." When you hear Jackson talk about "business" you probably assume it's related to NIL and the new landscape of college football. While that is definitely a factor of him being a Big Ten quarterback, the business that he spoke of was in terms of molding into a leader, earning the respect of his teammates and coaches. Punching the clock, if you will.

He had to get rid of the hometown hero, big fish in a small pond attitude quickly in Knoxville, which he says was one of the most important processes he underwent in his lone season as a Volunteer. Yeah, he's technically back as a "hometown hero", but his "everything earned, nothing given" attitude he's presented in his short time as a Hoosier is respectable and nothing less. "Just getting all the little kid immaturity stuff out of the way," Jackson said. "This is a career, and in order to be a great quarterback you have to be a professional, you have to do everything right. You have to be a leader... What I need to bring here is leadership and to try to get these players to trust in me... Coach Allen has already made this program amazing, I'm just going to hop on board and do my best. The goal is to win a Big Ten championship."

In terms of the more tangible, practical elements of playing the quarterback position, there may not be a better player to fit for Walt Bell's offense. Tennessee ran the 34th-fastest offense in the country last season, Jackson comes in fresh with little injury history with the perfect mix of rushing and throwing ability. "I know coach Bell is an offensive genius, and he's going to do everything he can to put our quarterbacks in the right position to make plays," Jackson said.