Iowa came into to Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall and owned Indiana from start-to-finish beating them 90-68.

In town tonight were the Iowa Hawkeyes, who defeated Indiana in early January after the Hoosiers blew a 21-point lead. Just like it was back then, Iowa was able to stun the Hoosiers once again.

Indiana returned home for the first time after their huge win at Purdue this past Saturday looking to continue to ride the momentum with the final week of the regular season here.

Indiana won the tip but this was all Iowa to start it off here. The Hawkeyes went on a very quick 8-0 run to start. Kris Murray buried two triples as well.

Mike Woodson called a quick timeout at the 18:12 mark. Race Thompson would get Indiana their first two points out of the timeout.

Iowa was still aggressive and pushed the lead to 16-7 at the 15:45 mark. This was not one of Indiana's best starts to a game. Almost was playing with too much energy.

Trey Galloway would knock down Indiana's first triple of the game out of the timeout. Miller Kopp would get his first points as well.

Malik Reneau and Tamar Bates would check in for Trey Galloway and Race Thompson.

This game was getting pretty physical at this point. Indiana's defense picked up just a little bit and they were a little calmer on the offensive end.

Iowa was up 21-16 at the 11:48 mark. Malik Reneau would score out of the timeout. That would be the only score from Indiana this stretch.

Iowa would go on a 12-2 run the next 3:04 with Jalen Hood-Schifino and Jackson-Davis on the bench. Hawkeyes were shooting lights out from three as well.

There were a couple of questionable decisions by the officials this stretch as well.

Iowa led 33-20 at the 7:30 mark. Indiana was getting punked at this point in the game.

Race Thompson would pick up his 2nd foul. The foul count was way off here.

Indiana was getting beat so easily on defense. They could not stop Iowa's momentum.

Kris Murray would burry his 4th three and Mike Woodson would call a timeout at the 4:19 mark. Indiana was down 43-26. Really embarrassing performance from Indiana.

Kaleb Banks would check in out of the timeout. Jalen Hood-Schifino would get his first two points of the game out of the break.

Indiana, for the third time, stepped out of bounds on the baseline. They were really struggling with court awareness. Miller Kopp would pick up his first foul.

Hood-Schifino would get it going with a couple of baskets. Jackson-Davis would score through contact but before he could shoot his free throw, the officials reviewed who the foul was on.

Out of that quick break, he would miss at the line.

Indiana would get a stop on defense with Jackson-Davis finding Hood-Schifino in transition. They would get another stop before the buzzer.

At the half, Iowa led 47-36. Hoosiers were real lucky to be down only 11 there. They did build a little bit of momentum towards the end of the half.

Jackson-Davis and Hood-Schifino led Indiana on a 10-4 run to end the half.

---

Trayce Jackson-Davis would miss a bunnie to start off the half.

Jackson-Davis would then get a steal and slam it down. Indiana would force another Iowa turnover. Could not have started a half much better.

Kris Murray would then drill another three. He could not be stopped tonight.

Iowa would extend the lead to 59-40 out of nowhere. Indiana had no answers for Iowa's offense tonight, they just didn't.

Kaleb Banks would be the first Hoosiers to check in this half. Iowa would extend the lead to 61-40 and force Mike Woodson to calla timeout.

15:33 to go. Media timeout.

Trey Galloway would get a chance at the line out of the timeout. He would convert both.

Iowa would keep carving up Indiana's defense. Nobody on Indiana roster could guard Kris Murray.

Indiana just looked defeated at this point. Their offense was bad and their defense was surpassingly nonexistent.

Jackson-Davis would get fouled day Kris Murray before the under-12 media timeout.

Iowas was still in very much control 66-45 at the 11:12 mark.

Trayce Jackson-Davis did however become Indiana's all-time leading rebounder at the 1,092 total. The only bright spot of this poor game.

CJ Gunn would check in for Tamar Bates. Mike Woodson at this point was trying to find something.

Iowas led 72-52 at the 7:56 mark. Crowd was starting to file out at this point.

The only offense tonight was Trayce Jackson-Davis, which was bad for Indiana. It was almost the complete opposite than what we saw from Indiana when they won at Purdue.

Iowas would ride this one out the final 7 minutes of the game.

Iowas led 79-58 at the 3:19 mark. Mike Woodson would get assessed a technical at the break.

In the end, Iowa won 90-68. If there ever was a let down game, Indiana showed it tonight in grand fashion. Their defense was not there and Iowa exposed them. The Hoosiers never led in this game.

Iowa was just spectacular on the offensive end this game. They outshot Indiana 56% (30-of-54) compared to Indiana's 43% (25-of-58). They were outscored 39-6 on threes tonight.

Both teams were tied with 10 turnovers each.

Just an overall very disappointing loss for Indiana.

Indiana has a chance to finish the regular season strong with Michigan coming in on Sunday. It will also be senior day for the Hoosiers.

Indiana drops to 20-10 overall and 11-8 in the Big Ten.