Iowa loss aside, Indiana should feel confident heading into NCAA Tournament

"Again, we've been in this position so much this season that, you know, these sting a little bit, but we'll get over this and get ready for tournament play if we are selected to play in the tournament."

"And we had some miscues coming down the stretch defensively I think that cost us, but I'm so thrilled and happy with our ball club and the way we compete.

"Tough loss, gentlemen," said Mike Woodson "I mean, you've got to give Iowa credit, they kept banging away."

However, look what I just said. Indiana was in the semifinal round of the Big Ten Tournament. Did anybody honestly expect them to do that?

That was arguably the toughest loss that this team has faced this year.

In the semis of the Big Ten Tournament, Iowa was able to defeat Indiana 80-77 on a last second banked three from Jordan Bohannon.

Indiana faced arguably the toughest draw that any team had in the Big Ten Tournament. They first had to go through a red hot Michigan team and then had number one seed Illinois waiting for them in the quarterfinals.

These were two games in that Indiana needed to win to get back to the Big Dance.

And guess what? They did just that after a second half comeback versus Michigan and followed it up the next day with a full forty minuet performance against Illinois.

"Yes, all in all, we played our basket and we executed well, we listened to Coach's plan and we finally got over the hump," said Trayce Jackson-Davis.

"After that first game against Michigan, I think that's when we started to believe. I think when we got down to Iowa late, I still think that out team believed that we were going to win and then obviously they hit a tough shot and it happens."

"That's just basketball."

These past few days, it just seemed like this team had finally figured it out as Indiana was playing to their potential. They are finding ways to finish, the defense was locked in, Trayce Jackson-Davis was play like an All-American type of player, and overall were just extremely competitive.

"Yeah, this team has made major strides this weekend, said Woodson.

"You know, again, we've been -- we're battled tested, we been in so many games and the games that we have come up short, it's been -- it's been tough, but our guys have always responded and we'll respond again after this one tonight."

"This stings a little bit because we played well enough to win the game. You know, what I kind of told our guys after the game was when you go up 10, you got to remember how you got the lead and not celebrate so soon.

"That's the whole part of trying to learn how to win, and we're still working in that, in that area."

Yeah the fact that Indiana will not be playing for a Big Ten Championship stings a ton but there is a silver lining in all of this, however.

Indiana is going to be playing in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2016.

"Well, again, this team hadn't been in postseason play for a very long time, so these guys are excited about that, and they should be," said Woodson.

"I'm excited for them because they worked their butts off this year to put themselves in this position."

As you saw with the banked three from Bohannon, it is March Madness so you know any and everything is going to happen these next coming weeks.

With as locked in as this Indiana team is, if they play like they did these past few days, the Hoosiers can easily be a team that makes a run in the big dance.

"Well, like they said in the locker room, I don't think anyone wants to see us right now, said Jackson-Davis.

"I think we've proven not only to the Big Ten but to the country that we're also a team, a top team that can compete with anyone. So took the last-second three to beat us to the hottest team in the Big Ten right now and it stings, but at the same time I feel like we've got a lot of ball left."

Lot of questions still arise as of right now for this Indiana ball club. Will they be a first four team? Where and when will they play? Will key bench player Jordan Geronimo be heathy as he did not play today versus Iowa due to a knee injury?

However, unlike other Big Ten teams like Michigan and Rutgers potentially, Indiana can sleep fairly easily tonight knowing that know that they are probably locked in for invite to the big dance.

Next steps now is to tune into selection and Sunday and see where this Indiana team lands in the field of 68 for the NCAA Tournament.

"But again, until the committee says Indiana's going to the tournament, we're still sitting here waiting to hear those words. But these guys are very excited about that if that possibly will happen."

This team still has their heads held high, as should the fans.

Everyone should be extremely proud of the way Indiana came into the Big Ten Tournament and did exactly what they needed to do in order to accomplish their goal of being in the NCAA Tournament.

"Lets Dance," Jackson-Davis tweeted out after today's game.



