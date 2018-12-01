1:00 p.m. ET: Archie Miller going with the same starting five as last game -- Romeo Langford, Justin Smith, Juwan Morgan, Al Durham, and Rob Phinisee.

15:50 1H: Indiana 9, Northwestern 4 -- Indiana is using Morgan effectively as a screener early on. That should continue throughout the game to force switches and open the floor against a switch-heavy defense. Langford with very few touches to this point, but gets an easy dunk after he collects a steal for his first bucket of the game.

11:33 1H: Indiana 15, Northwestern 15 -- Juwan Morgan with a nice job of sealing his man ff and getting inside position. He's being aggressive without fouling and that's big for Indiana. Langford is getting walled off by Vic Law when he drives right now. Playing against Law will be a good test for the highly-touted freshman.

7:27 1H: Indiana 21, Northwestern 20 -- Langford with a nice jab step to get his man off his base, but can't finish the layup. Even with the miss, it's good to see him attacking when he needs to. He followed that shortly after with another jab step that frees him up for an open jumper. Some good signs that point to him enforcing his will as the most talented player on the floor.

3:37 1H: Indiana 31, Northwestern 31 -- A Langford-Morgan pick 'n' roll gets the freshman to the rim for a layup. Morgan is an ideal roll man for Langford, as a threat to score when he's moving toward the hoop. Also seeing more Langford-Fitzner pick 'n' pop, clearing the court for Langford drives. He finished through contact and converted the and-one from a set that should be frequently used by the Hoosiers. The set has earned Langford the and-one and Fitzner an open three in the last few possessions.

Halftime: Indiana 37, Northwestern 33 -- Northwestern is trying to get Derek Pardon favorable matchups in the post by forcing switches, but Juwan Morgan has done a nice job of recovering to stay with him after the initial switch. On the offensive end, Morgan continues to excel as a roll man in the pick 'n' roll. His screens have opened the floor for the Indiana ball handlers and his rolls and slips have gotten him some easy buckets at the rim.

15:56 2H: Indiana 42, Northwestern 37 -- Slow start to the second half for Indiana, but a pair of Juwan Morgan second-chance points nets the Hoosiers their first field goal of the half. He's crashing the boards hard and has been rewarded with nine rebounds. Langford is doing a good job defending Law, who only has seven points.

12:31 2H: Indiana 48, Northwestern 47 -- Law comes right out of the break and gets a bucket for the Wildcats. Langford responds with a drive that gets him to the foul line, and he hits both. Northwestern gets a three-point lead, but IU responds with a Morgan duck under for a layup, then a Langford wide-open layup. Good response from the Hoosiers. The Wildcats were beginning to seize momentum and Indiana grabbed it back heading into the media timeout.

10:32 2H: Indiana 50, Northwestern 49 -- Morgan with the wherewithal to strip Pardon after he got beat on the baseline. That's a savvy play by the veteran. Pardon has thrown his weight around to the tune of 18 points and eight rebounds to this point. The Hoosiers should hope to see more aggression from Langford when he checks back in and as the game draws to its conclusion. Indiana should want him to play within the offense, but when the game is close and the clock is winding down, he should flip the switch and show off his scoring instincts.

7:49 2H: Indiana 53, Northwestern 53 -- Langford with a great defensive possession, sticking to Law's hip and contesting the shot to force a miss. He comes back down and drills the three off an isolation, fading to his left. That's a very difficult shot and really shows the kind of ability Langford has. If he can hone that skill as the year goes on, he will develop into the kind of scorer that can win a game by himself.

3:30 2H: Northwestern 61, Indiana 58 -- Langford with another great defensive possession, once again sticking to Law and contesting to force a miss. Langford starting to really flash out here. The Hoosiers are struggling mightily from the free throw line though, sitting at 7-13 on the game. You'd also like to see Langford be more willing to shoot off the catch when he's open. He anticipates the closeout too often and it allows his defender to recover.

35.5 2H: Indiana 65, Northwestern 63 -- The Hoosiers rallied after the Juwan Morgan injury, scoring four straight out of the media timeout and forcing Northwestern to call a timeout on an inbound play. Langford attacked the rack to give the Hoosiers a two-point lead with 35.5 left, showing his aforementioned instinct.

FINAL: Indiana 68, Northwestern 66 -- Out of the Northwestern timeout, Langford denies Law's backdoor cut and tips the pass, causing it to glance off Law's fingers and sending the officials to review the play. The officials stick with the call and IU has possession. Beautiful press break leads to an easy layup for Justin Smith. The Hoosiers defended well, but Vic Law fired in a long three off glass to cut the lead to one after an offensive rebound. Not a lot you can do there as a defender. Law just made a play. Fortunately for Indiana, the Wildcats missed a half-court shot that would have won it.