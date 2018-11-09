Scroll down below for an instant recap of the game.

Indiana improved to 2-0 to start Archie Miller's second season by cruising to a 80-35 victory over visiting Montana State on Friday night.

7:55 p.m. ET: The same starting lineup tonight as the season opener: Rob Phinisee, Romeo Langford, Zach McRoberts, Justin Smith and Juwan Morgan.

15:58 1H: Indiana 10, Montana State 7 - Hoosiers open this one 5-for-7 from the field and are putting on a passing clinic against Montana State's zone.

Really carving them up early. Also have to keep in mind the Bobcats gave up 101 points to Utah State in their opener.

11:42 1H: Indiana 22, Montana State 12 - Hoosiers have made their last five field goal tries to open up a 10-point lead.

Five different players have an assist early to only two turnovers.

5:04 1H: Indiana 34, Montana State 13 - IU held Montana State to just two makes in their last 15 shots.

Stud scorer Tyler Hall is just 1-for-8 from the field - getting looks, but the Hoosiers are closing out hard and not making them easy.

Halftime: Indiana 43, Montana State 19 - Hoosiers have 12 assists on 17 made field goals to lead the Bobcats by 24 at the half.

Juwan Morgan leads the team with 14 points on a perfect 6-for-6 shooting. He's also grabbed seven rebounds.

Montana State star Tyler Hall finishes the period just 2-for-9.

15:30 2H: Indiana 53, Montana State 21 - A few big dunks to start the second half for the Hoosiers, including two for Langford.

Montana State is now just 8-for-34 shooting in the game, including 2-for-18 from the three-point line.