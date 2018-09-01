Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial! Opening the 2018 season at FIU on Saturday night, IU jumped out to a 21-7 first half lead before holding out for a 38-28 win over the Panthers. Scroll down for a chronological recap of the game.

IU head coach Tom Allen and the Hoosiers opened the season at FIU on Saturday. Jordan Wells/TheHoosier.com

7 p.m. ET: We're ready to get underway in Miami. Captains are Jonathan Crawford, Jacob Robinson, Luke Timian and Wes Martin. The stream on television is being delayed for the end of Washington State/Wyoming.

Don Fischer caught up with @CoachAllenIU prior to kick in Miami. pic.twitter.com/S71l23f2lg — Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) September 1, 2018

12:54 1Q: Big play for the Hoosiers to start. FIU received, but safety Jonathan Crawford forced an early fumble and freshman Devon Matthews recovered. The Hoosiers start on offense at around midfield. 11:43 1Q: Welp. IU's first drive included a 12-yard run for quarterback Peyton Ramsey, but he threw an interception to give the ball back to FIU. Hoosiers fail to take advantage of an early FIU turnover and give the ball back to them. 7:42 1Q - FIU 7, Indiana 0: 11-play, 66-yard drive for FIU turns into a touchdown. A missed opportunity for the Hoosiers to capitalize on an early FIU turnover, as the Panthers got the ball right back on Ramsey's interception and drove downfield. FIU's Anthony Jones has rushed for 38 yards on eight carries, including the rushing touchdown. 6:32 1Q - FIU 7, Indiana 0: Huge 32-yard run for freshman Reese Taylor after some very early contact. That was an eye-catcher.



REESE TAYLOR HELLO — crimson quarry (@crimsonquarry) September 1, 2018

4:59 1Q - Indiana 7, FIU 7: Beautiful throw from Peyton Ramsey connects with receiver Donovan Hale for an 18-yard touchdown. Terrific bounceback sequence for the Hoosiers, scoring on a seven-play, 75-yard drive.



The response was SWIFT. Donavan Hale down the middle to help @IndianaFootball tie this one up. pic.twitter.com/Pa4qdtFm6k — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) September 1, 2018

4:01 1Q: Whoa. Jonathan Crawford returns an interception 33 yards for a touchdown. Two forced turnovers for him to open the 2018 season. That was Crawford's first career interception return for a touchdown.



WHEW. Jonathan Crawford was just waiting for that one.@IndianaFootball to the HOUSE. pic.twitter.com/t8dCVsdiqh — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) September 1, 2018

End Of 1Q - IU 14, FIU 7: Hoosiers averaging 7.4 yards per play to 3.6 for the Panthers. That will do. Freshman tight end Matt Bjorson grabbed his first career reception with a 15-yard catch that drive. 2Q - IU 21, FIU 7: Tight end Peyton Hendershot scores on a three-yard grab, wide open in the endzone - doesn't get anymore open than that. Hoosier still averaging 7.2 yards per play.

Peyton Hendershot just runs straight to the pylon. @IndianaFootball nets another touchdown. pic.twitter.com/01VXIddHn0 — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) September 2, 2018

2Q - IU 21, FIU 14: Welp. Panthers not going away. Anthony Jones with a 36-yard run gets FIU back in the endzone. An eight play, 79-yard scoring drive. 2Q - IU 28, FIU 14: Terrific call, Hoosiers had a decision to make at 4th-and-2, they decide to go for it. A two-yard completion to Donavan Hale has IU back up two touchdowns. Halftime - IU 28, FIU 14: Nice early lead for the Hoosiers. Leading the turnover category 3-1 has been a big help. Peyton Ramsey is 17-of-24 passing for 144 yards and three touchdowns. 3Q - IU 35, FIU 14: Interesting. The Hoosiers bring in freshman QB Michael Penix, and he helps march the team down the field for a touchdown. Nine play, 72-yard touchdown drive. Penix was 3-for-4 passing for 40 yards and a touchdown.

Got to have fun out there. @IndianaFootball is feeling GOOD here in the 3rd. pic.twitter.com/458nkOIiHa — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) September 2, 2018