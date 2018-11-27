Indiana struggled all game with an elite Duke team, falling to the Blue Devils, 90-69. The Tuesday night loss drops the Hoosiers to 5-2 on the season.

9:30 p.m. ET: Archie Miller going with the same starting five as last game -- Romeo Langford, Justin Smith, Juwan Morgan, Al Durham, and Rob Phinisee. Miller said on pregame radio that Devonte Green and Zach McRoberts are both available tonight.

If the Hoosiers can get positive minutes out of Green and McRoberts, they have a much better chance to win this game.

15:03 1H: Duke 15, Indiana 8 -- The Hoosiers came out incredibly slopping, racking up four quick turnovers. Romeo Langford has faced Zion Williamson and R.J. Barrett and has done well. He has six of the Hoosiers' first eight points and will have to keep playing with the intensity he's started with. The Hoosiers need to find a way to keep Zion Williamson from running in transition.'

11:38 1H: Duke 22, Indiana 10 -- Duke has kept the pressure on and has forced more Indiana miscues. Jack White is going to need a hand in his face the rest of the night, which will open the floor for Williamson, Barrett, and Cam Reddish. If he's able to keep hitting from deep, the Hoosiers are going to be in for a long night.

7:44 1H: Duke 29, Indiana 16 -- Juwan Morgan and De'Ron Davis are both in foul trouble here with two fouls each and that does not bode well for slowing down Williamson. Some questionable pick 'n' roll defense so far. The Hoosiers need to go under screens that Williamson sets to prevent him from slipping to the rim. It's already hurt them once when Evan Fitzner hedged too far on a screen and Williamson got an easy layup.

3:41 1H: Duke 38, Indiana 25 -- The Hoosiers look lethargic. Losing the ball offensively, not moving the ball, and allowing the Blue Devils to crash the offensive glass, all things they couldn't afford to do if they wanted to keep this game close. This game shouldn't be as close as it is right now, and that's saying something with Indiana down 13.

Halftime: Duke 53, Indiana 29 -- Not a whole of positives for Indiana in the first half. Evan Fitzner has made all three of his threes, but has been beaten badly on defense. Langford has isolated too many times and been a ball-stopper through the first 20 minutes. Make no mistake about it, Duke is the better team, but Archie Miller can't be happy with the effort put forward tonight by the Hoosiers in the first half.

17:21 2H: Duke 55, Indiana 30 -- More of the same to start the second half. Indiana can't get out of its own way on offense, trying difficult passes that are easy for Duke to tip. Al Durham and Rob Phinisee both look lost with the ball in their hands and panic at the first sign of any ball pressure from Duke.

15:49 2H: Duke 57, Indiana 32 -- The Hoosiers aren't hitting the few open looks that they're getting. The talent gap is being exacerbated by sloppy play from Indiana. Juwan Morgan is visibly frustrated by the poor post-entry passes and it's hard to blame him at this point.

11:59 2H: Duke 67, Indiana 43 -- Duke is starting to run in transition now after a fiery rant from Coach K during a timeout. Devonte Green and Langford are the only two Hoosiers who look comfortable with the ball in their hands right now.

7:17 2H: Duke 74, Indiana 54 -- Indiana has started to hit some open shots, while Duke is settling for contested looks. Marques Bolden has made finishing at the rim difficult for the Hoosiers R.J. Barrett fouls out of the game for the Blue Devils, and is replaced by Tre Jones, who has been far better tonight for Duke.

3:38 2H: Duke 83, Indiana 62 -- Phinisee and Durham have been more poised with the ball in their hands since the first media timeout of the second half. Both teams seem to be cruising to the finish here with little doubt about the result.

Final: Duke 90, Indiana 69



