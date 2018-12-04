7:00 p.m. ET: Archie Miller going with the same starting five as last game -- Romeo Langford, Justin Smith, Juwan Morgan, Al Durham, and Rob Phinisee. Good news for Indiana as Juwan Morgan doesn't seem like he'll miss any time after leaving the Northwestern game early.

15:30 1H: Penn State 9, Indiana 0 -- Neither team is finishing well early on. Indiana needs to double Lamar Stevens when gets into the post, or he's going to be a major problem. Too many second chance points for Penn State and they're getting to loose balls that Indiana should have. The Hoosiers have to show more energy in a relatively quiet environment. I don't think Langford has a touch yet and that needs to change.

11:44 1H: Penn State 10, Indiana 4 -- Indiana needs to take care of the ball. It's been the story of the season so far and that won't change until it improves. The Hoosiers need to get the ball to Romeo Langford on his way to the rim. Penn State is 1-6 from the free throw line, but the story there is that Indiana has to stop fouling. It hasn't hurt them yet, but it's bound to if they keep doing it.

7:38 1H: Indiana 15, Penn State 14 -- Two big threes by Devonte Green out of the media timeout knotted the game at 10. If he can get going offensively, it will be huge for Indiana. The Hoosiers need a third offensive weapon outside of Langford and Morgan. More fouls by the Hoosiers but the Nittany Lions keep struggling from the line where they're shooting 1-8. Langford has started to attack and has already shot three free throws. That's a great sign for Indiana.

3:07 1H: Indiana 29, Penn State 23 -- Langford hits a three off the dribble and follows with a miss from deep off the catch. Clifton Moore, cleaned it up for Indiana, but you're okay with Langford taking those shots. Now a step-back jumper for Langford and a step-back three and he's hot. If he can get into a rhythm from deep, he has the ability to take over a game, just like he's doing.

Halftime: Indiana 34, Penn State 30 -- Langford might get 30 tonight. It's even more promising that when he gets doubled, he's finding an open man. He found Green for an open three, but Green missed. Even with the miss, those are the kind of looks Langford can generate for his teammates when the opponent has to focus on him. He's carried the Hoosiers so far in this one.



16:38 2H: Indiana 41, Penn State 32 --Juwan Morgan picks up his third foul with 18:38 left in the half. The Hoosiers followed that two minutes with some good defense, building their lead to nine. They could have more, but the officials aren't calling fouls when they attack the basket. If they can get some of those calls, Indiana will have a chance to pull away from the Nittany Lions.

11:08 2H: Indiana 50, Penn State 40 -- Penn State can't seem to hit anything right now but the Hoosiers have yet to take advantage. Not only that, but the Nittany Lions are starting to get sloppy, turning the ball over and fouling unnecessarily. Yet, Indiana can't pull away because they keep forcing passes and turning the ball over. This game has been tough for both teams in the second half. The Hoosiers need to keep getting Langford offensive touches.

7:40 2H: Indiana 54, Penn State 47 -- The offense is struggling in the half court without Langford on the floor. They've mostly gone to Morgan in the post, and he's done fine, but they need more options. They should try to start running in transition as often as possible when Langford is on the bench. When he's on the floor, he needs to be a major piece in the half-court offense.

4:28 2H: Indiana 61, Penn State 52 -- Morgan picks up his fourth foul with 5:50 left to go. He has to be careful now. Rob Phinisee has stepped up for the Hoosiers of late as well. This is the kind of game he needed. He hit two big free throws and got a nice transition layup after grabbing a defensive rebound.

1:11 2H: Indiana 63, Penn State 59 -- Phinisee continues to impress as the game comes to a close, forcing a jump ball. Indiana isn't finding open guys on offense, however, as Penn State occasionally misses a rotation. The Nittany Lions keeps fighting back into the game, but their poor free throw performance is preventing them from coming the rest of the way back.

FINAL: Indiana 64, Penn State 62 -- Indiana closed out the game after their opponent missed a buzzer beater for the second game in a row.