USA Today Images

Turnovers plague Indiana early

After going down 12-0 and fighting its way back into the game throughout the first 14 minutes of the game, Indiana smothered its comeback in turnovers. After getting a taste of a lead, at 22-21, with 5:52 left in the half, Indiana turned the ball over five times in the rest of the first half. The Hoosiers were soft with the ball and made ill-advised passes in space, and Rutgers took advantage. The Scarlet Knights scored 12 points off of 10 first-half turnovers by Indiana and led by seven at halftime. Indiana didn't turn the ball over often in the second half, but it wasn't hitting shots either and wasn't forcing its own turnovers. There wasn't much transition play in Indiana's favor.

Offense non-existant

As the second half neared the halfway point, Indiana scored eight points in 19 minutes of gameplay. The Hoosiers couldn't get anything going, inside or out, and eventually, Indiana was searching for anything on each offensive possession. By the under-four timeout of the second half, the Hoosiers had just five assists as a team. Like most games Indiana has played this year, there was no threat of outside shooting, and, while Justin Smith was finding success as an athletic forward, his efforts, and Joey Brunk's, could only go so far without contributions from its backcourt. The offense that was seen against Ohio State, that the Hoosiers were hoping to carry onto the road, wasn't there.

Defense was decent in the first half, then dropped off

Indiana has been in the middle of a significant and recognizable turn defensively in the last few games, and that continued Wednesday in New Jersey – after a lackluster 12-0 deficit was eviscerated. Ten of Rutgers' first 31 points were converted in transition, thanks in large part to Indiana's turnovers, but outside of those transition scores, Rutgers had just eight points in the paint in the first half, for a team that doesn't shoot from three often. Eventually, the defense couldn't sustain Indiana's struggles on offense, and both sides of the court were liabilities for the Hoosiers. The physicality appeared to outlast Indiana, and Myles Johnson took over inside for the Scarlet Knights. But the defensive effort by Indiana was the reason the Hoosiers found themselves within 10 in the back half of the second half, though they did not take advantage offensively (i.e. two consecutive Damezi Anderson missed threes, etc.)

Three-point woes

Indiana continues to struggle from behind the line. After going 6-of-12 against Ohio State, Indiana began the day 0-for-8 from behind the arc in the first half, and those struggles continued into the second half. The Hoosiers, at one point in the first half, had scored 18 of 22 points from the paint, but even with that success, Rutgers tightened up inside. To begin the second half, Indiana intentionally fed Trayce Jackson-Davis inside three straight times, but the scores weren't there. The outside shots wouldn't go down either, and problems began to compound on Indiana as defense deteriorated. The Hoosiers finished 2-of-18 from three.

Joey Brunk tries to be the spark

Indiana desperately needed a spark down the stretch, and Joey Brunk did his best to be that spark for Indiana. dipping the 10-point deficit to single-digits would have been huge for Indiana inside 10 minutes to go, but Indiana continued to hit a wall when given the chance. The lead swelled to as many as 17 points before Indiana began its clawing back into the game, and during the effort, Brunk had a sequence where he had two shots blocked, rebounded both shots and eventually scored while his teammates stood on the floor. He converted a field goal and was fouled but couldn't hit the free throw to pull within less than 10 either. Brunk didn't have much help, outside of Justin Smith, who flashed a few times in the second half.

Indiana can't get to the line

The free throw momentum built by Indiana since the beginning of the system had waned a bit, as it fell from the best free throw-shooting team in the country to the fifth-best. Regardless, free throws are, and will remain, an integral part of the offense, and Indiana couldn't get to the line Wednesday. Rutgers played smart and physical defense, and Indiana only attempted 12 free throws – four in the first half.

