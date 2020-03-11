Instant Reaction: Indiana 89, Nebraska 64
What was supposed to happen happened (eventually)
It only made sense that Wednesday night's game would go this way. Nebraska had seven scholarship players available after the suspensions of Cam Mack and Dachon Burke and added two football players to its roster in a worst-case scenario. Indiana was supposed to post a massive lead on the Cornhuskers and run them out of Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
It took some time, which is detailed below, but eventually, Indiana rode a 31-5 run to a 20-point lead early in the second half, allowing itself to coast its way to a first round Big Ten Tournament victory.
Haanif Cheatham and Kevin Cross did their best to keep Nebraska within striking distance. They both had 17 points at the nine-minute mark of the second half, but it wasn't enough.
The size advantage worked in Trayce Jackson-Davis' favor, as he recorded another double-double. With five minutes remaining, Rob Phinisee had six of Indiana's 17 assists. Armaan Franklin hit a couple threes. Justin Smith had 12 points on 6-of-11 shooting four rebounds and no turnovers with five minutes remaining.
It required more of a collective effort than expected, but Indiana put away Nebraska to advance to Thursday action, if there is Thursday action.
As a thought experiment, follow along with my stream of consciousness in the first half sections below.
A moment of peril
For a seven-minute stretch of Wednesday night's game, it appeared Indiana might be in for a long night. What was thought to be Nebraska's quick start from three (3-of-3 in the first three minutes) turned out to be legitimate.
Between 10:40 and 4:05, Indiana was outscored, 14-4, and trailed by as many as six points. Much of the drought was fed by sloppy turnovers by the Hoosiers and uninspired play in the interior.
A 16-1 ending to the first half pushed Indiana back on top, though. That run sank the Huskers.
Overall strong offense
Holistically, Indiana didn't struggle on offense. At halftime, the Hoosiers were shooting 58 percent from the field and had assisted 11 of their 18 field goals.Indiana was outscoring Nebraska in the paint, 24-12, and was actually shooting better from three (4-fo-10) than Nebraska (4-of-14).
All 10 Hoosiers who had seen the court had scored by the break.
But the six turnovers, combined with the poor defensive play masked the first half of offense Indiana had pieced together.
