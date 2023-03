The Indiana basketball program faces the 13-seeded Kent State Golden Flashes in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The game is Friday night at 9:55 pm ET.

Kent State finished the season at 28-6 and have won 10 of the last 11 games to close the season.

Three of Kent State's losses have come to NCAA Tournament teams ... and good ones at that. The three losses were to 1-seed Houston, 3-seed Gonzaga and 12-seed Charleston. Those were by a combined 15 points.

Here is a look back at Kent State's three losses to those NCAA Tournament teams and how they unfolded.