Indiana basketball's weekly radio show, Inside Indiana Basketball, is set to make it's annual return this upcoming Monday, October 30, the program said in a release.

The show will once again feature both the men's and women's programs, with women's play-by-play voice Austin Render meeting with Teri Moren starting at 6:30 pm and men's play-by-play voice Don Fischer being joined by Mike Woodson at 7:05 pm.

