Inside Indiana Basketball radio show set to return October 30
Indiana basketball's weekly radio show, Inside Indiana Basketball, is set to make it's annual return this upcoming Monday, October 30, the program said in a release.
The show will once again feature both the men's and women's programs, with women's play-by-play voice Austin Render meeting with Teri Moren starting at 6:30 pm and men's play-by-play voice Don Fischer being joined by Mike Woodson at 7:05 pm.
Below is the full release:
Inside Indiana Women's Basketball Broadcast Dates
October 30
November 6, 13, 27
December 11
January 22, 29
February 12
March 4, 11
Inside Indiana Basketball Broadcast Dates
October 30
November 6, 13, 27
December 4 (pre-recorded show), 11, 18
January 15 (pre-recorded show), 22, 29
February 12, 19, 26
March 4, 11
–––––
