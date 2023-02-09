11 months ago, Mackenzie Holmes sat with her head in her hands. Indiana had just lost their third matchup of the 2022 season to Iowa -- this one in the Big Ten tournament title game. The Hoosiers had hung tough, not dissimilar to the previous two contests, but ultimately fell short on the afternoon. Holmes had dealt with a knee injury that required surgery and sidelined her for weeks. She was aggressive in her rehab process and although she'd returned for the season's stretch run, it hadn't amounted to enough that Sunday afternoon. Joining her on the bench was Grace Berger, who maintained her even-keeled demeanor despite the situation. She'd already determined she would be using her fifth and final year of eligibility to return the following year, but now she had the chip on her shoulder to fuel her. In the first meeting between the two programs since that fateful afternoon nearly a year ago, the Hoosiers would not be denied again. Revenge is a often a dish best served cold, or in Thursday night's case, inside a boiling hot Assembly Hall with a program-record audience on hand. "We came up short three times to Iowa last year," head coach Teri Moren said after the contest. "I think for some of our returners especially, that's stuck with them." Berger and Holmes combined for 50 points in the second-ranked Hoosiers' victory over No. 5 Iowa on Thursday. Playing out their final season together in Bloomington, the dynamic duo leads an Indiana team that now sits at 23-1 and alone at the top of the country's best conference. Each night out is another reminder of their national powerhouse status. For a game that was rightfully billed as the biggest in program history, Moren says it just another win. "That's really all it is for us."

Holmes had her way down on the low block Thursday evening, scoring 24 points on 10-17 shooting from the field.

Berger led Indiana's charge with a season-high 26 points, a healthy bounce back in the scoring column for her. The impact a fifth-year point guard of her caliber has on a game is generally immense, regardless of the point total she accumulates. It's especially true in Berger's case, who found other ways to facilitate and lead Indiana's offense when her shots weren't falling over the previous couple of games. But Thursday night, Moren knew her star guard was on it. "I loved G's mindset tonight," Moren said. "You could tell she would not be denied. I've seen that look a lot. I knew she wanted to lead us throughout the 40 minutes." She played downhill and got to her spots at will, Moren says, knocking down a mix of midrange jumpers and driving to the lane with aggression and efficiency. "I've had the pleasure of coaching her long enough to know when she's sort of in that zone where she has a willingness about her to try and take over, but really will her team to a victory." She was accommodated by Holmes' 24 points in another stellar performance. It's the latest in a laundry list of performances that continue to prove she's a different player coming off her injury a season ago. In fact, she's not only a different player, she's a better player. "I just think it's a testament to the other pieces we have, the floor spacers we have, the three point threats we have on the floor," Holmes said. "I felt like I had to work really hard to get back to where I was before that point (pre-surgery). Just consistent, hard work is what I feel like has got me to this point." Holmes also led a defensive charge that flustered the Hawkeye offense, one of the country's best at putting the ball in the basket. Caitlin Clark scored 35 points on 28 attempts from the field, but Moren's team knew that Clark was going to get hers. It's the job that Indiana did to stifle players not wearing No. 22 in pink that helped propel them to yet another ranked victory. Monika Czinano had 22, 31 and 30 points in the three separate matchups a season ago. She scored just six points Thursday night before fouling out. McKenna Warnock and Hannah Stuelke each had productive nights scoring, but Indiana forced 18 Hawkeye turnovers and drew Iowa into foul trouble, where they eventually overcame the visitor's efforts. The Hoosiers' defense anchored them Thursday night, and they've got another yet another ranked victory to show for it.

Indiana sits at 13-1 in the Big Ten, 1.5 games above the rest of their competition.