Indiana women's basketball hopes to build on heels of historic campaign
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Indiana women's basketball had a historic 2022-23 season. Outright Big Ten champions in the regular season and a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament – both firsts for the program.
The Hoosiers began last season 26-1 and vaulted themselves into the conversations of the nation's elite teams. However, Indiana faltered down the stretch, losing three of its final five games.
Losing in the Big Ten Tournament Semifinals and then in the round of 32 in the NCAA Tournament less than three weeks later -- it took almost two months for Indiana to lose its first game of the season -- represented a disappointing end to an otherwise unprecedented season for Indiana women's basketball.
To repeat as Big Ten champions, Indiana plans to use the abrupt end to last season as fuel entering the 2023-24 season.
“I don’t think we’re over it," Sydney Parrish said during Indiana basketball media day. “I really, for me at least, I’m not over it. People still mention it a lot and it kind of hurts. I think that it'll just be another thing that drives us through the season.”
Head coach Teri Moren cautioned her players at dwelling on last season's end too much.
"It can’t be all of their motivation, because like I said, I don’t want it to take away from all the other great things that we accomplished a year ago," Moren said. " But certainly if they want to use it for fuel, I’m okay with that.”
The Hoosiers know that nothing can take away from the success they had last season. Now, it's time for Indiana to build off of that success it had a season ago. For the Hoosiers it starts with the program's first First Team All-American, Mackenzie Holmes.
Holmes is back for her fifth season in Bloomington. She's coming off a campaign in which she averaged 22.3 points and 7.3 rebounds per game and was named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year. The Gorham, Maine native had to battle through a handful of injuries down the stretch of last season, leaving the Holmes and the Hoosiers not at full strength for the most important part of the season.
“Mack gets dinged up in the first round (of the Big Ten Tournament) against Michigan State and she’s not the same Mackenzie against Ohio State,” Moren said of Holmes' struggles with injuries late in the season. “Then we go into the NCAA Tournament with Mackenzie not practicing for 12 days before we play."
Moren and the Hoosiers have a plan to make sure their All-American is able to endure a long and grueling season this year.
Sharnecce Currie-Jelks, a 6-foot-2 UT Martin transfer, joins Indiana after a freshman season that saw her win OVC Freshman of the Year honors with the Skyhawks. Moren noted the importance of Currie-Jelks in taking some of the workload off of Holmes throughout the long regular season. The Jackson, Tennessee native averaged 15.2 points and 6.9 rebounds last season and will likely play a key role for Indiana off the bench, spelling Holmes.
Lenée Beaumont and Julianna LaMendola are the two other newcomers to the Indiana squad for the upcoming season. Both guards could be in line for substantial playing time in their freshmen seasons as the Hoosiers look to fill the gaping whole left by Grace Berger.
Both Beaumont and LaMendola are skilled, crafty guards. Both have no problem putting the ball in the basket or getting their teammates involved.
Indiana's path to success this season is relatively clear. It's a team that added three young and talented players to a roster that returned five of its six scorers from a season ago. The Hoosiers will need to get some increased production from a handful of returners to replace the production lost from Berger's departure.
Yarden Garzon shot 46% from 3-point range last season as a freshman, it's hard to expect that number to rise in her sophomore season. If Garzon can keep her outside shooting numbers steady and add to her game inside the 3-point line, she may be in line for a breakout season.
During Indiana basketball media day, Moren mentioned wanting to use Garzon in the high-post more often this season. At 6-foot-3, Garzon possess the size necessary to play with her back to the basket. If she's able to slightly improve her handle and is able to consistently make the right read out of the post, Garzon operating with her back to the basket could be a go-to set for the Hoosiers this season.
Chloe Moore-McNeil, Sydney Parrish and Sara Scalia are all likely to see a higher usage rate this season as well. After all, Berger had the ball in her hands a lot for Indiana last season. Moore-McNeil will be counted on to run the offense more frequently this season, while Parrish and Scalia will likely split secondary ball handler duties.
With the success the Hoosiers had last season comes high expectations. This group believes they are ready to make those lofty expectations become a reality.
“There’s no question that we have everything we need in order to be able to do that, to win a National Championship," Moren said. "I think everybody is excited... I’ll bet on these guys, knowing what I’ve — by seeing what I’ve been able to see with them inside of practice, I do think we have a chance.”
The Hoosiers know they haven't quite reached the summit just yet. But this is a confident team that has all the necessary tools to cement themselves as one of women's college basketball's elite programs for years to come.
