BLOOMINGTON – ESPN has released their way-too-early top 25 rankings for this upcoming 2023-24 women's basketball season. The top three teams in their list are the defending national champions LSU, UConn, and UCLA.
Indiana was ranked as the No. 10 team in the country just behind South Carolina and Tennessee. They are one of three teams in the Big Ten that were placed in the top 10. Ohio State and Iowa came before the Hoosiers at the No. 4 and No.6 spot.
The Hoosiers had arguably their best season in program history last year with a 28-4 and capturing a Big Ten title for the first time since 1983.
Indiana will start their season on Nov. 1 against Northwood University.
"What Teri Moren has built in Bloomington should be good enough to withstand the loss of Grace Berger, but it won't be easy," the article said. "It helps to have Mackenzie Holmes, one of the most efficient post players the Big Ten has ever seen, back for a fifth year. The 6-3 Holmes, the Hoosiers' first-ever first-team All-American, has made at least 60% of her shots every season of her career.
"Senior Chloe Moore-McNeil will likely inherit much of Berger's ball-handling duties and had a better-than 4-to-1 assist-to-turnover ratio last season. Sara Scalia and Sydney Parrish are also versatile enough to play anywhere on the perimeter. Yarden Garzon led the Big Ten with 45.8% 3-point shooting and could be a breakout offensive player as a sophomore. Sharneece Currie-Jelks who averaged 15.2 PPG and was the OVC freshman of the year at UT Martin, will need to supply much-needed depth if the Hoosiers are going to repeat at Big Ten champs."
–––––
Like this content? Join the conversation on TheHoosier.com's premium message boards and subscribe today!