BLOOMINGTON – ESPN has released their way-too-early top 25 rankings for this upcoming 2023-24 women's basketball season. The top three teams in their list are the defending national champions LSU, UConn, and UCLA.

Indiana was ranked as the No. 10 team in the country just behind South Carolina and Tennessee. They are one of three teams in the Big Ten that were placed in the top 10. Ohio State and Iowa came before the Hoosiers at the No. 4 and No.6 spot.

The Hoosiers had arguably their best season in program history last year with a 28-4 and capturing a Big Ten title for the first time since 1983.

Indiana will start their season on Nov. 1 against Northwood University.