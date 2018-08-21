Ticker
Indiana Women's Basketball: 2018-19 Schedule Released

Stu Jackson • TheHoosier.com
@StuJTH
Staff Writer
Stu Jackson covers Indiana University basketball, football and recruiting for TheHoosier.com. He also hosts Heard on The Hoosier, the site's official podcast.

Jordan Wells / TheHoosier.com

Indiana women's basketball on Tuesday afternoon announced its 2018-19 schedule.

The 2018 WNIT champions' schedule highlights include 15 home games, a non-conference trip to Puerto Rico and contests against 14 teams that qualified for the postseason last year. IU is coming off its third consecutive 20-win season.

"Our schedule for the 2018-19 season is once again designed to be competitive and we're really looking forward to the challenge it presents," IU head coach Teri Moren said in a statement. "We've scheduled some difficult road games while providing an exciting home slate for our dedicated fans."

Tipoff times and TV designations will be announced at a later date, according to a release from the program. Dates and opponents are listed below:

IU Women's Basketball 2018-19 Schedule
Date Opponent Tip Time (ET) TV

*Nov. 2

Northwood

TBA

TBA

Nov. 7

Milwaukee

TBA

TBA

Nov. 10

at Oakland

TBA

TBA

Nov. 18

North Florida

TBA

TBA

Nov. 21

Florida

TBA

TBA

Nov. 25

Northern Illinois

TBA

TBA

@Nov. 28

at Wake Forest

TBA

TBA

Dec. 2

at UCLA

TBA

TBA

Dec. 5

Butler

TBA

TBA

Dec. 9

Missouri State

TBA

TBA

#Dec. 19

Loyola Marymount

TBA

TBA

#Dec. 20

Grambling State

TBA

TBA

#Dec. 21

South Dakota State

TBA

TBA

Dec. 28

at Illinois

TBA

TBA

Dec. 31

Penn State

TBA

TBA

Jan. 6

Michigan State

TBA

TBA

Jan. 10

at Ohio State

TBA

TBA

Jan. 13

at Wisconsin

TBA

TBA

Jan. 16

Northwestern

TBA

TBA

Jan. 20

at Purdue

TBA

TBA

Jan. 24

Michigan

TBA

TBA

Jan. 27

Maryland

TBA

TBA

Jan. 31

at Rutgers

TBA

TBA

Feb. 3

at Nebraska

TBA

TBA

Feb. 6

Minnesota

TBA

TBA

Feb. 11

at Michigan State

TBA

TBA

Feb. 14

at Michigan

TBA

TBA

Feb. 18

Rutgers

TBA

TBA

Feb. 21

Iowa

TBA

TBA

Feb. 26

at Northwestern

TBA

TBA

March 3

Purdue

TBA

TBA

March 6-10

Big Ten Tournament

TBA

TBA
* = Exhibition, @ = Big Ten/ACC Challenge, # = Puerto Rico Challenge in Guanynabo, Puerto Rico, $ = subscription to BTN Plus required. Big Ten Tournament will be held at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis

