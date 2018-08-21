Indiana women's basketball on Tuesday afternoon announced its 2018-19 schedule.

The 2018 WNIT champions' schedule highlights include 15 home games, a non-conference trip to Puerto Rico and contests against 14 teams that qualified for the postseason last year. IU is coming off its third consecutive 20-win season.

"Our schedule for the 2018-19 season is once again designed to be competitive and we're really looking forward to the challenge it presents," IU head coach Teri Moren said in a statement. "We've scheduled some difficult road games while providing an exciting home slate for our dedicated fans."

Tipoff times and TV designations will be announced at a later date, according to a release from the program. Dates and opponents are listed below: