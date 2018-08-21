Indiana Women's Basketball: 2018-19 Schedule Released
Indiana women's basketball on Tuesday afternoon announced its 2018-19 schedule.
The 2018 WNIT champions' schedule highlights include 15 home games, a non-conference trip to Puerto Rico and contests against 14 teams that qualified for the postseason last year. IU is coming off its third consecutive 20-win season.
"Our schedule for the 2018-19 season is once again designed to be competitive and we're really looking forward to the challenge it presents," IU head coach Teri Moren said in a statement. "We've scheduled some difficult road games while providing an exciting home slate for our dedicated fans."
Tipoff times and TV designations will be announced at a later date, according to a release from the program. Dates and opponents are listed below:
|Date
|Opponent
|Tip Time (ET)
|TV
|
*Nov. 2
|
Northwood
|
TBA
|
TBA
|
Nov. 7
|
Milwaukee
|
TBA
|
TBA
|
Nov. 10
|
at Oakland
|
TBA
|
TBA
|
Nov. 18
|
North Florida
|
TBA
|
TBA
|
Nov. 21
|
Florida
|
TBA
|
TBA
|
Nov. 25
|
Northern Illinois
|
TBA
|
TBA
|
@Nov. 28
|
at Wake Forest
|
TBA
|
TBA
|
Dec. 2
|
at UCLA
|
TBA
|
TBA
|
Dec. 5
|
Butler
|
TBA
|
TBA
|
Dec. 9
|
Missouri State
|
TBA
|
TBA
|
#Dec. 19
|
Loyola Marymount
|
TBA
|
TBA
|
#Dec. 20
|
Grambling State
|
TBA
|
TBA
|
#Dec. 21
|
South Dakota State
|
TBA
|
TBA
|
Dec. 28
|
at Illinois
|
TBA
|
TBA
|
Dec. 31
|
Penn State
|
TBA
|
TBA
|
Jan. 6
|
Michigan State
|
TBA
|
TBA
|
Jan. 10
|
at Ohio State
|
TBA
|
TBA
|
Jan. 13
|
at Wisconsin
|
TBA
|
TBA
|
Jan. 16
|
Northwestern
|
TBA
|
TBA
|
Jan. 20
|
at Purdue
|
TBA
|
TBA
|
Jan. 24
|
Michigan
|
TBA
|
TBA
|
Jan. 27
|
Maryland
|
TBA
|
TBA
|
Jan. 31
|
at Rutgers
|
TBA
|
TBA
|
Feb. 3
|
at Nebraska
|
TBA
|
TBA
|
Feb. 6
|
Minnesota
|
TBA
|
TBA
|
Feb. 11
|
at Michigan State
|
TBA
|
TBA
|
Feb. 14
|
at Michigan
|
TBA
|
TBA
|
Feb. 18
|
Rutgers
|
TBA
|
TBA
|
Feb. 21
|
Iowa
|
TBA
|
TBA
|
Feb. 26
|
at Northwestern
|
TBA
|
TBA
|
March 3
|
Purdue
|
TBA
|
TBA
|
March 6-10
|
Big Ten Tournament
|
TBA
|
TBA
----
