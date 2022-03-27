Indiana Wins I-69 Series Over Evansville

The I-69 series got off to an ugly start for both teams. Sub 40 degree temperatures and freezing rain created a miserable atmosphere at Bart Kaufman stadium, and for Indiana fans attending, the Hoosiers play on the field didn't make it any better. Windy conditions saw the ball fly all over the field. After falling behind in the 3rd inning of game one, Indiana would score seven unanswered runs through the 2nd and 3rd innings. RBIs from Tyler Doanes, Matthew Ellis, Brock Tibbitts and Josh Pyne through that stretch powered the Indiana resurgence. Evansville would persevere, however, tying the game at nine before the Hoosiers would score three more, taking a 12-9 lead. Lackluster pitching from the Purple Aces led to the blown advantage. Loss of command resulting in walks being the main culprit. The Purple Aces would respond again, however. Their 17-12 lead would be chipped away at, but not overcome. The rainy, cold night would end in a 17-14 loss for the Hoosiers. Evansville would score nine runs through Jack Perkins 3 1/3 innings pitched, but only four of those runs were earned. Indiana had a rather subpar day defensively, allowing five unearned runs. Notables: Brock Tibbitts: 4-5 4 RBI Tyler Doanes: 2-6 2 RBI Nathan Stahl: 2.0 IP 4 Ks



Saturday's game was postponed to Sunday due to freezing rain, and Sunday's forecast provided a much more promising day to close out the series. Temperatures were in the 40s, but there wasn't a cloud in the sky. Bradley Brehmer got the start for the Hoosiers, and what he provided couldn't have been further from what Indiana got from their staff on Friday. The senior compiled six scoreless innings on 110 pitches, not letting up a hit through the first five frames. A truly gutsy performance. Everything ran off the rails for the Hoosiers from there. Reese Sharp took over for Brehmer in the 7th and put together a 1-2-3 inning, striking out two. The 8th was a different story. Until that point, Indiana had built up a six run lead on the backs of Bobby Whalen, Hunter Jessee and Matthew Ellis who stayed hot, crushing a two-run home run giving Indiana a 3-0 lead. The Hoosiers would lead by four after the first frame, they would score two more in the 4th. Sharp would hit two batters in the 8th, allow a home run and a double totaling two Evansville runs before he'd be taken out for John Biagio-Mudugno. Mudugno didn't see much more luck. The first pitch of his outing would be sent over the right field fence, scoring three runs bringing Evansville within a run. When just an an inning earlier it looked like Indiana was perfectly in control of the win, soon after it was a whole different picture. Head Coach Jeff Mercer would call on his most consistent, most reliable relief pitcher Grant Hodlerfield to mercifully get Indiana out of the inning, and after a little but of struggle, he would. But, Evansville had all the momentum. Holderfield would be able to close the 9th inning and grab the win for Indiana, and the save for himself in game 2. Notables: Bobby Whalen: 2-4 2 RBI Bradley Brehmer: 6 IP 5 K's 1 H 110 P, no-hitter through five innings Grant Holderfield: 1.1 IP, credited with save

