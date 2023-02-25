Behind Jalen Hood-Schfino's 35 points, Indiana won 79-71 and swept Purdue in the regular season.

Tonight, they traveled to West Lafayette to face in-state rival, No. 5 Purdue, who the Hoosiers had beaten once already this season at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

After getting beat at Michigan State earlier this week, the No. 17 Indiana Hoosiers got back on the road for their final true road game of the year.

Indiana won the tip the but Jalen Hood-Schifino would turn it over quickly.

Purdue jumped out to an early 6-0 lead before Hood-Schifino would go 1-of-2 at the line to get Indiana on the board.

Trey Galloway would bury a contested three to get the Hoosiers within 2. Purdue would keep the momentum and bounce the lead out to 13-6 at the 14:42 mark.

Mike Woodson had to call an early timeout.

A few plays would go by and Hood-Schifino would draw another foul. He would hit both this time. Malik Renee would check in for Race Thompson.

Trayce Jackson-Davis would pick up his first foul next Purdue possession.

Miller Kopp would miss his fist and second three before hitting his third. Indiana would feed off that bucket and go on a big run. Hood-Schifino kept hitting some tough buckets.

Hoosiers were down 19-18 at the 10:33 mark.

Indiana would continue to fight and Hood-Schifino was carrying them. He was up to 15 before the next media timeout. Purdue had no answers for him.

Trayce Jackson-Davis would hit the bench for a breather. Jordan Geronimo checked in. Jackson-Davis was scoreless at this point but luckily the other Indiana players were playing hard.

Purdue was up 26-23 at the 7:30 mark. Jackson-Davis was back in after the timeout.

Indiana's defense was pretty solid for the most part at this point. Yes, Purdue would hit shots but they also weren't allowing the Boilermakers to make any sort of run.

Miller Kopp would hit another three to tie up the game. Jackson-Davis was still struggling.

Zach Edey would pick up his first foul as he elbowed Jackson-Davis before the media timeout.

Purdue led 33-30 at the 3:32 mark. Indiana ran a double screen to free up Kopp for the corner three but he missed it. Indiana would get a defensive stop but would turn the ball over again. They're third of the game at this point.

Jackson-Davis would hit the bench with about 2 minuets left. He had two fouls and with him not producing, no need for Woodson to keep him in.

Indiana was down 38-34 at the half. Overall, for Indiana to be down only 4 points was really impressive. Hood-Schifino was already at 23 points with Miller Kopp and Trey Galloway stepping up as well.

Adjustments needed to be made at halftime, mostly getting Jackson-Davis involved, but the effort Indiana needed tonight was there.

----

Purdue would score the first points of the game off a Caleb Furst layup. Trey Galloway would answer with a three.

Indiana's defense was locked in to start the half here. Galloway would get a fast break score and it would push Indiana to take their first lead of the game. Galloway would then hit another three out of the corner off some smooth ball movement from Indiana.

Indiana led 44-40 at the 15:57 mark. Indiana ran a great play with Galloway finding Thompson for the easy layup out of the timeout.

Indiana would push out to a 17-2 run behind Kopp and Galloway. Indiana was forcing Purdue to take contested shots and Indiana offense was really flowing even with Jackson-Davis being locked up.

Race Thompson would slam it one-handed and for Matt Painter to call a timeout. Indiana led 51-42 at the 13:18 mark.

After a Fletcher Loyer three, Purdue would gain the momentum back. Jackson-Davis would pick up his third foul.

Indiana led 53-46 at the 11:55 mark.

Indiana would go onto hit their next 7 of 9 field goals.

Tracey Jackson-Davis finally woke up and would get 6 points in three consecutive offensive possessions. However, he would pick up his 4th foul and it would be a major blow for his momentum.

Malik Reneau would check and in have a great rebound and score. Stepping up when Indiana needed him too. He would get his ankle rolled up on and show a slight limp. Jordan Geronimo would check in.

Indiana led 65-52 at the 7:54 mark.

Out of the timeout, Hoosiers would remain aggressive with Galloway having one of craziest missed dunks ever. If that would have converted, oh my,

Race Thompson picked up his 4th foul. Trayce Jackson-Davis came back in around the 7 minute mark.

Purdue would start getting the lead down the single-digits but Indiana always had an answer. Jalen Hood-Schifino was the answer.

Indiana would hit 4 of their next 5 field goals. Trayce Jackson-Davis would get a fast break slam and Purude would call another timeout.

Indiana leads 73-62 at the 2:53 mark.

Miller Kopp would pick up his 4th foul out of the timeout. Trey Galloway would slip and almost lose the ball. Woodson called a timeout. Hoosiers up 10 with 1:37 left.

Indiana just rode out the momentum the rest of the game and did not allow Purdue to really get back in this one.

When the final buzzer sounded Indiana won 79-71.

It was all Indiana that second half. With Tracye Jackson-Davis being held to just 10 points, Indiana's supporting cast stepped up in major way.

Jalen Hood-Schifino was just outstanding with his 35 points on 14-of-24 shooting. Both Trey Galloway and Miller Kopp added 13 points. Really, the entire Indiana team played well.

Indiana shot 51% compared to Purdue shooting only 35%. They let Zach Edey get his 26 point, 14 rebound double-double. Hoosiers also only gave the ball up a total of 8 times.

With the win, Indiana sweeps Purdue in the regular season. Not many gave Indiana a chance to win at Purdue tonight, but Indiana proved a lot of doubters wrong.

Indiana is now 20-9 on the season, 11-7 in the Big Ten.

Indiana has Iowa in Bloomington on Tuesday.