Indiana would win 75-73. The seniors for Indiana stepped up for senior day.

Emotions were high with senior day, and they got even higher as the game went on.

After coming off an awful home loss to Iowa, Indiana returned to the floor to face Michigan on the last game of the regular season. This was also senior day and Indiana's last chance to try and secure the double-bye in the Big Ten.

Michigan won the tip and Jett Howard would score the first three points of the game. Indiana would answer with back-to-back buckets from Trayce Jackson-Davis. He was all business today.

Indiana's defense would pressure Michigan very aggressively. After a couple of stops, senior forward Race Thompson would hit his first three-point attempt. He had the biggest smile on his face.

Indiana would then go on to miss a few opportunities on the offensive end. The crowd had settled down a little at this point. Trey Galloway would score his first two points of the game.

Indiana was also rebounding really well at this point and were playing with much more energy then they did last game.

At the 14:12 mark, Indiana led 9-5. Hoosiers had held Michigan to just 1-of-7 at this point.

Jett Howard would convert on 1-of-2 attempts at the line out of the timeout. Jalen Hood-Schfino would also hit his first shot attempt as well.

Trey Galloway would get a defensive steal and Hood-Schifino would cap off the fast break with another bucket.

Michigan would rally off a few buckets but Indiana would respond with a big defensive stop before the next media timeout.

Indiana was up 13-10 at the 11:47 mark. Malik Reneau and Tamar Bates would check in out of the break. Reneau would score his first shot attempt of the game.

Kaleb Banks would check in next.

Indiana would go onto hold Michigan into a 3:06 scoring drought. They had done a couple of those up to this point.

With the shot clock winding down, Race Thompson would score through contact but would miss at the line. He was stepping up for Indiana today on both ends.

At the 7:42 mark, Hoosiers led 19-11. Indiana was 1-of-5 from behind the arc, however. Hood-Schfino also had 2 fouls as well.

Indiana would force Michigan into their 5th turnover shortly after the media timeout. The defense was locked in today. Indiana was still struggling from behind he arc, however. Miller Kopp would airball one at this point.

Trayce Jackson-Davis would score his 10th point, Hunter Dickinson could not stop him.

Michigan would call a timeout at the 5:19 mark. Hoosiers were up 25-13. Race Thompson would pick up his first foul out of the break.

After a few quick Michigan buckets, Mike Woodson would call a timeout. Indiana was up 27-17 at the 3:11 mark.

Out of the final media timeout of the first half, Hood-Schfino would score off a 15ft jumper.

Hunter Dickinson would hit his first three attempt and when Miller Kopp tried to answer, he would miss.

Michigan would close the half on a 14-2 run. Just an awful last stretch by Indiana there. Indiana was held scoreless the last 2:52.

Indiana led 29-27 at the half. Trayce Jackson-Davis led Indiana with 10 points and 6 rebounds. Race Thompson might have given the Hoosiers his best minutes since his injury. He had 7 points on 3-of-3 shooting.

Hunter Dickinson led Michigan with 12 points.

---

Michigan would tie it up to start the half. This was going to be a dog fight the rest of the way.

Michigan would then take the lead with a three from Jett Howard. Jackson-Davis would answer scoring through Dickinson contact. Jackson-Davis would convert at the line to tie it up.

Michigan would hit two more threes. They were shooting 100% at this point in the half.

After a 7-0 run to start the 2nd half by Michigan, Woodson would burn a timeout at the 16:29 mark. Wolverines up 42-34.

Michigan was currently on a 21-2 run and has taken an eight point lead.

Hood-Schifino would get fouled out of the timeout. He would convert on both. Indiana went into a hard press on defense.

Hoosiers would get a defensive stop and Jackson-Davis would get fouled by Dickinson in transition.

Michigan led 42-36 at the 15:51 mark. Jackson-Davis converted both free throws.

The last 3:40, Indiana was held without a single field goal. Michigan extended the lead to 49-38 at the 14:17 mark. Pathetic showing from Indiana thus far.

Jackson-Davis would get fouled and score. The officials reviewed the play to see if anything dirty took place. Nothing was called. Jackson-Davis miss at the line, however.

Tamar Bates would pick up his 2nd foul. He would knock down. huge three for the Hoosiers next offensive possession.

Hoosiers would get a defensive stop and Bates would go in for the heat-check. He missed but it was out of bounds on Michigan.

Michigan was up 54-45 at the 11:27 mark. Hoosiers needed a big run here or this was going to get away from them.

Jackson-Davis would get fouled by Dickinson. It would be his third. Jackson-Davis converted both at the line.

Michigan would be forced to call a timeout after Indiana's defense held them close to a 5 seconds call. Indiana was really trying to get the momentum back.

Indiana would let Michigan get three offensive rebounds which would result in an other three by the Wolverines. Indiana was just shooting themselves in the foot on defense.

Miller Kopp would finally get a three to drop to build the momentum but after a defensive stop, Bates would take a poorly contested jumper.

Michigan led 60-54 at the 7:35 mark. Race Thompson would hit a huge shot out of the timeout. There would be a jump ball called favoring Indiana. Hoosiers down 4.

Race Thompson would slam it through contact and convert a the line. Crowd got fired up.

Crucial blow for Indiana as Trey Galloway would foul out next defensive possession. Bates back in. Bates would knock down another huge three, however.

Jackson-Davis and Bates had a chance to push the Hoosiers to the lead but both missed bunnies around the rim.

Race Thompson would pick up another foul a couple of plays after. Michigan would be at the line out of the break.

Michigan 65-62 at the 3:55 mark. Michigan would miss their attempt at the line but get the offensive board. Hoosiers would force a shot clock violation, however.

Jackson-Davis would score a reverse layup. He would also force a Michigan turnover.

Another reverse layup by Jackson-Davis, Indiana had the lead at the 2:46 mark.

Michigan would draw contact and get two attempts at the line. They would hit the first and then Mike Woodson would call a timeout. Michigan would convert the 2nd attempt and lead 67-66.

Jackson-Davis would get fouled but miss the frontend of a 1-and-1. Michigan would score.

Tamar Bates would knock down a three to tie it. Michigan called a timeout at the 44.0 mark. Tied at 69.

Race Thompson would get the steal but miss in transition. Michigan rebound. They would call timeout at the 13.4 mark. No shot clock.

Indiana would get a defensive stop and call a quick timeout. 0.7 left on the clock.

Jackson-Davis would get an incredible look at the last shot at half court. The ball did everything but go in.

Overtime for the first time this season for Indiana. Tied at 69.

---

Indiana would win the tip and would score thanks to senior forward Race Thompson. Thompson would get the defensive rebound.

Hood-Schifino would miss the floater. Indiana would get another stop.

Jackson-Davis would get fouled with two attempts at the line coming up. He would make 2-of-2. Indiana up 73-69.

Jackson-Davis would get a block which would lead to a Miller Kopp three. Michigan would hit a three however to stop the momentum.

There was a delay in the game to review an out-of-bounds call. It would be Michigan ball. Indiana up 75-72 with 1:32 left.

Indiana would get anther stop on defense. Jackson-Davis blocked Dickinson. Michigan would get a defensive stop and the rebound. They would call timeout at the 23.0 mark.

Race Thompson would steal it again. He would get fouled and have a shot at the line. He would miss both.

Indiana played the foul game here up three with 6 seconds left. Michigan would hit the first free thrown to bring the lead down to 2. Mike Woodson timeout. Michigan would miss it on purpose. Race Thompson rebound and he would be fouled.



Officials would review the time. 4.1 left was the word.

Thompson would miss the first. He would miss the second. Hoosiers would get a steal however and close it out.

Indiana wins 75-73. Trayce Jackson-Davis ended his final home game with 27 points. Race Thompson added 16 points and Jalen Hood-Schifino added 13 points.

Hunter Dickinson led Michigan with 24 points.

Indian finished the regular season 21-10 overall, 12-8 in the Big Ten. Indiana also secured the double-bye in the Big Ten Tournament.