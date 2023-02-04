"Oh, it's real special," said Trey Galloway on Friday. "I mean, it's a rival like none others and I think just the atmosphere and the anticipation of the game is great. It's gonna be a great environment. Assembly Hall and Mackey are both great environments. So I think this game means a lot to many people. It means a lot to me especially being from Indiana so I can't wait."

For Indiana junior guard Trey Galloway, an Indiana native, he knows just how special playing in this prestigious rivalry is.

For the 216th meeting, this one just feels different. Purdue is technically the best team in the country and Indiana has finally be playing the way many had hoped they would this season.

For 215 times, Indiana and Purdue have squared off with the Boilermakers holding a 125-90 edge in the series, the most victories of any opponent against the Hoosiers. No team has appeared more on either team's schedule.

It is the rivalry that stands above the rest, at least in this state.

When you think of the state of Indiana, the sport of basketball almost always comes to mind. When you break that down even further, when you do think of basketball in the state of Indiana, you almost automatically think of Indiana vs Purdue.

Until last season, Purdue had Indiana's number in the recent years. The nine-game winning streak that the Boilermakers had on the Hoosiers was snapped on January 20th of last year when senior guard Rob Phinisee scored 20 points, including the go-ahead 3-pointer with 17 seconds on the clock.

It was a magical moment that saw the Indiana fans rush the floor after Indiana won 68-65. It was Indiana head coach Mike Woodson’s first signature victory in collegiate basketball.

Speaking of Mike Woodson, as an Indiana native and as someone that played in the Indiana-Purdue rivalry multiple times, he knows first hand what the rivalry means to the state of Indiana.

"Again, I mean, it's the biggest game in the state of Indiana," said Mike Woodson earlier this week. "I was recruited by Purdue and had a visit set to go to Purdue. I canceled it at the last minute based on my conversation with Coach Knight. I had already committed. Hadn't been anywhere, so I was just going to take the trip. Didn't make the trip. Glad I didn't 'cause Indiana is home for me, where I always wanted to go.

"The rivalry is just what it is, man. I mean, they have their fan base, and we have our fan base. The games have been pretty competitive. I know last year both games were very, very competitive games. I can't help but think Saturday's going to be a competitive game, as well, when we go up to Purdue."

Of course, Purdue would get their win back later on last season beating Indiana 69-67 inside Mackey Arena. In a perfect world, that is how the rivalry is supposed to be, however, with two teams being competitive at the highest level.

Luckily, with the upward trend that both these programs seem to be on right now, the competitiveness of this rivalry seems like it will be consistent for years to come.

Like mentioned earlier, the 216th meeting between the programs just has a special feel to it. Whether Indiana fans want to admit or not, this Purdue team is one of the better teams that head coach Matt Painter has had over the years. There is a reason they are the current No. 1 team in the nation.

All eyes are on their big man Zach Edey and rightfully so as he is arguably the best player in the college basketball right now. However, what makes this Purdue team so special is the freshman backcourt of Braden Smith and Fletcher Loyer.

Trey Galloway knows that Indiana's guards have their work cut out for them this time around.

"Yeah, I think those two guards have really came in and performed really well," Galloway said. "At a high level in the Big 10 It's been really impressive to see that but I think you get a lot of credit to their program just the way they get guys ready. So I think hey've come in fit their mold pretty well and they've done a good job.

"Yeah, I'd say just follow our game plan. We've been preparing these past couple of days. We're gonna study up on what we got to do to put ourselves in position to win the game. So I think just follow up our game plan and follow on with our coaches wants to do."

Sure, both Indiana and Purdue can look at this game as "just a another game," but it's not. Not only is this a major rivalry game in the world of college basketball, it is an opportunity for Indiana prove they belong with the best and a chance for Purdue to prove why they are the No. 1 team.

A lot is a stake here, emotions will be high, and the energy inside Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall will be astronomical. This game is just different, it is not just like any other.

"Yeah, I mean, you said there's a lot of emotions in the game and a lot of ups and downs and it's going to be a different atmosphere and what it feels like but I just think by staying in the moment and knowing the task at hand and that's that's the one thing we want to do is just try to find a way to win the game," said Galloway.

"I mean they're number one in the country for a reason because they're playing really, really good basketball. So I think we just we got to stick to our game plan and know that there's gonna be ups and downs in the game, but we got to stay together and know that it's a big time environment and it's gonna be loud but it's also fine. We should enjoy it."

As for Mike Woodson, he is just excited to see where his team sits at this very moment.

"I'm anxious to get to the game and see where we are against the No. 1 team in the nation," said Woodson.

Tip off for this game will be Saturday at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN.