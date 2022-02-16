Indiana visit 'exceeded expectations' for 2022 guard Adou Thiero

Indiana hosted a late blooming class of 2022 guard for its game against Wisconsin on Tuesday. Quaker Valley (Pa.) guard Adou Thiero made the trip to Bloomington for an unofficial visit.

Thiero is a 6-foot-6 guard who is averaging 25.1 points, 9.3 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 4.0 steals per game helping lead Quaker Valley to a 20-0 record this season. Thiero scored 44 points back in early January to break the school’s single-game scoring record of 43 points back in 1980.

After growing five inches in the past year, Thiero is now hearing from multiple high-major programs, Indiana included. Cincinnati, Robert Morris, UTEP and Elon are some additional schools reaching out.

Basketball runs in the Thiero family. His dad is former Memphis basketball player Almamy Thiero and his mom is Mariam Sy, a former WNBA draft pick.