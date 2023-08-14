News More News
Indiana, UConn to meet in first round of 2023 Empire Classic

Mason Williams • TheHoosier
Staff Writer/Video Producer
@mvsonwilliams

The initial matchups of the 2023 Empire Classic in Madison Square Garden have been released.

According to a release from the event, Indiana will play defending national champion UConn in the first round of the four-team event. Texas will square off with Louisville in the other of first round matchups.

The two-day event first tips off Sunday, November 19 at 1 p.m. eastern. The two-day event – the premier MTE on Indiana's 2023 non-conference schedule – stretches into Monday.

The event's full schedule is as follows:

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 19

– Indiana vs. UConn, 1 p.m.

– Texas vs. Louisville, 3 p.m.

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 20

– Third place game: 4:30 p.m.

– Championship game: 7 p.m.

Dan Hurley's Huskies steamrolled their way to a fifth national title for the program last season.
The Huskies enter 2023 on the heels of the program's fifth national title in the last 25 years, finishing the season 31-8 and winning all six of their NCAA Tournament games by 10+ points.

Indiana and UConn have met on the hardwood 10 previous times, each winning two of the four contests. Most recently, the Hoosiers defeated the Huskies 57-54 on December 10, 2019 in a neutral site matchup in New York City.

Tickets for the event can be purchased here.

TV information has yet to be announced.

