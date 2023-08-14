The initial matchups of the 2023 Empire Classic in Madison Square Garden have been released.

According to a release from the event, Indiana will play defending national champion UConn in the first round of the four-team event. Texas will square off with Louisville in the other of first round matchups.

The two-day event first tips off Sunday, November 19 at 1 p.m. eastern. The two-day event – the premier MTE on Indiana's 2023 non-conference schedule – stretches into Monday.

The event's full schedule is as follows:

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 19

– Indiana vs. UConn, 1 p.m.

– Texas vs. Louisville, 3 p.m.

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 20

– Third place game: 4:30 p.m.

– Championship game: 7 p.m.