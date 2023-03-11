CHICAGO – Mike Woodson's stare could put a hole through Miller Kopp. Beside himself in frustration, Kopp's agonized face was hidden behind his hands, almost as if he was ducking his coach's looks. With just under two minutes remaining in the first half, Indiana found themselves digging themselves out of a hole the streaky, volume shooting Penn State team had fired them into. Playing their third game in three days, the Nittany Lions looked no worse for wear, knocking down big shots in succession to wipe away the hot start the Hoosiers jumped out to. "I think we played lackadaisical in stretches throughout the game," Trayce Jackson-Davis said postgame. "We would make pushes, but then we would kind of relax, and they would start to step on us a little bit. But we need that intensity throughout the whole game." But, much like Friday's quarterfinal, the Hoosiers had found a pulse as the first 20 minutes drew to a close. Within six points, Indiana swung the ball over to Miller Kopp on the wing, who had the time and look to fire if he wanted to as the shot clock dwindled. Instead, Kopp passed up the shot and lasered a pass to Trey Galloway as the buzzer sounded. Insert the above scene. The next time down the floor, Penn State's Jalen Pickett drove straight past the Hoosiers on the perimeter, and the lead was back up to eight. The hesitancy Indiana hindered themselves with on Saturday ultimately spelled doom, bowing the Hoosiers out in the Big Ten tournament semifinals for the second year running. Indiana finally settled, albeit too late. As a result, they walked off the floor on the wrong end of a 77-73 scoreline. "We can't played scared," Jackson-Davis continued. "I thought overall we played kind of tentative. We weren't shooting the ball when we should have been."

Indiana squandered an opportunity at a Big Ten title for the second time in as many years on Saturday, falling to Penn State 77-73.

Compiling the hesitancy with Indiana's lack of makes when those shots are taken creates a recipe for disaster. It's especially true against a team like the Nittany Lions – already playing on borrowed time in the tournament they've been an underdog in all three times they've touched the floor. Penn State will shoot all day if you allow them to, no matter the result. After a 5-of-9 start from the arc, the Nittany Lions only converted three of their final 14 looks. Not once was a shooter deterred by a look. Indiana, on the other hand, didn't look comfortable shooting from outside. Even Tamar Bates passed up an open look, opting for a contested layup that rimmed out in the first half. If anyone is unafraid to shoot from distance on this Indiana team, it's Bates. "We've got great shooters, and that's what really spaces the floor for us. So when we're not doing that, they can just pack it in," Jackson-Davis said. With an inside-out philosophy on offense, Indiana relies on spacing the floor through those timely shots that didn't fall on Saturday afternoon. So, as Penn State seized control of the contest and made the Hoosiers uncomfortable, Indiana only looked more disgruntled. Uncharacteristic mental lapses leading to turnovers. Losing shooters on the perimeter. Being forced into taking shots Indiana rather wouldn't, playing at the pace that Penn State dictates. That's what Penn State's shotmaking does to teams, and Indiana fell victim to it when it mattered most. As Woodson's eyes wandered to his assistants behind him and his head shook in frustration, his disjointed team struggled to ever find their footing. Penn State was more intense and more intentional with their approach all afternoon long. By the time the Hoosiers had realized they wanted to play for a Big Ten championship, it was too little, too late. Jalen Pickett mentioned that the Hoosiers "turned up the heat" on them postgame, but playing two minutes of inspired basketball often doesn't cut it when the opponent plays 40. "To see my seniors walk away, Trayce and Miller and Race, and not be able to experience a Big Ten Championship is kind of disappointing for me," Woodson said postgame. Woodson's still struggling to get his guys over the proverbial hump, but he and his team know that a less tentative outing could've had them playing another game in Chicago on Sunday. Playing in tournament-style atmospheres, small stretches of play could sway the result from a win to a loss. "It was an uphill climb once we dug a hole early," Woodson said. "I like the way we fought back, but you don't get a whole lot for second place."

Indiana's struggles to ever settle ultimately did the Hoosiers in, getting their feet back under them just too late in the evening.