Indiana to travel to Syracuse as part of ACC/Big Ten Challenge

Indiana will travel to Syracuse to face off in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, per Jon Rothstein.

The Orange finished last season 18-10 (9-7) and were an 11-seed in the 2021 NCAA tournament. They ended up reaching the Sweet 16 before falling to No. 2 Houston.

The times for the rest of the challenge are still TBD.

This will be Indiana’s second consecutive road game in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, falling to No. 21 Florida State on a last-second shot in OT last season.