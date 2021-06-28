Indiana to travel to Syracuse as part of ACC/Big Ten Challenge
Indiana will travel to Syracuse to face off in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, per Jon Rothstein.
The Orange finished last season 18-10 (9-7) and were an 11-seed in the 2021 NCAA tournament. They ended up reaching the Sweet 16 before falling to No. 2 Houston.
The times for the rest of the challenge are still TBD.
This will be Indiana’s second consecutive road game in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, falling to No. 21 Florida State on a last-second shot in OT last season.
Last year, Syracuse finished ranked No. 42 in the KenPom ratings. The Orange were No. 26 in adjusted offensive efficiency and No. 77 in adjusted defensive efficiency.
Indiana is 1-5 all-time against Syracuse, losing the last five (four by double-digits). They last squared off in the 2013 ACC/Big Ten Challenge.
This is also a rematch of the 1987 National Championship game, with IU winning by one, 74-73, on the famous Keith Smart game-winner.
Indiana is 8-12 in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge while Syracuse is 3-5.
Other known non-conference games for Indiana include:
Merrimack, Louisiana Lafayette, Marshall, Northern Kentucky, St. John's, Notre Dame (Crossroads Classic).
