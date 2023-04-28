Harvard joins a nonconference schedule for the Hoosiers that already includes a trip to New York and Madison Square Garden for the Empire Classic. The Hoosiers will play two of Louisville, Texas and the reigning national champion UConn Huskies as part of the event. Specific opponents have not been announced, but the event is scheduled for Nov. 19-20.

The two schools have only met once previously in history with Indiana recording a 97-76 win over Harvard in Dec. 1972.

Indiana is hosting Harvard at Assembly Hall as part of the Hoosiers' 2023-24 nonconference schedule, according to Jon Rothstein.

Indiana is also hosting Kansas at Assembly Hall this upcoming season, which is the second game in a home-and-home series with the Jayhawks. Indiana lost at Kansas in December of 2022 in the first game of the contracted series.

Earlier this week the Big Ten announced the single and double-play opponents for each Big Ten team. The Hoosiers are playing Iowa, Michigan St and Northwestern at Assembly Hall and travel to Illinois, Michigan and Rutgers for road games. Indiana plays Maryland, Minnesota, Nebraska, Ohio St, Penn St, Purdue and Wisconsin both home-and-away next season.

Indiana is preparing to replace seven players from last season's team that finished tied for second place in the Big Ten with Northwestern at a 12-8 league record. Stars Trayce Jackson-Davis and Jalen Hood-Schifino are both expected to be NBA Draft selections while Miller Kopp, Race Thompson used all of their eligibility. Jordan Geronimo, Tamar Bates and Logan Duncomb have all entered the transfer portal after the conclusion of the season.

Mike Woodson has been active in the transfer portal, however, with the additions of Oregon transfer Kel'el Ware and Ball State transfer Payton Sparks. On Wednesday, the Hoosiers received word that point guard Xavier Johnson would return to the team under a medical hardship waiver from the NCAA after breaking his foot in IU's loss at Allen Fieldhouse 11 games into the season.

The Hoosiers have also hosted Miami (Fla.) transfer Anthony Walker this week and were one of the first schools to contact Penn transfer and Ivy League Player of the Year Jordan Dingle this week after the guard entered his name into the transfer portal.

Harvard finished 14-14 last season and 5-9 in the Ivy League in the 2022-23 season.