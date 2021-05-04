TheHoosier - Indiana to play Colorado State in 2026

For the first time in program history, the Indiana Hoosiers will be taking on Colorado State in a future game.

The game, which is set for Sept. 5, 2026, will be the first time the Hoosiers have taken on the Rams of the Mountain West Conference and will be at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington.

The announcement comes on the heels of a prior announcement from Indiana that the Hoosiers will play Notre Dame in 2030 and 2031.

The Hoosiers play at Notre Dame Stadium on Aug. 31, 2030 and will host Notre Dame on Sept 27, 2031. It will be the first time the two schools meet since Sept. 7, 1991.

Below is the following release from Indiana.

---