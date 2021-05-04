 TheHoosier - Indiana to play Colorado State in 2026
Indiana to play Colorado State in 2026

Paul Gable • TheHoosier
Staff Writer
@PaulEGable

For the first time in program history, the Indiana Hoosiers will be taking on Colorado State in a future game.

The game, which is set for Sept. 5, 2026, will be the first time the Hoosiers have taken on the Rams of the Mountain West Conference and will be at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington.

The announcement comes on the heels of a prior announcement from Indiana that the Hoosiers will play Notre Dame in 2030 and 2031.

The Hoosiers play at Notre Dame Stadium on Aug. 31, 2030 and will host Notre Dame on Sept 27, 2031. It will be the first time the two schools meet since Sept. 7, 1991.

Below is the following release from Indiana.

---

Indiana University and Colorado State University announced on Tuesday afternoon their football programs will meet at Memorial Stadium on Sept. 5, 2026. It will mark the first meeting between the two schools.

The Rams are the Hoosiers second 2026 opponent. IU previously announced it will travel to UConn on Sept. 26.

Below are Indiana's future non-conference opponents:

2021

9.11 - Idaho

9.18 - Cincinnati

9.25 - at Western Kentucky

2022

9.10 - Idaho

9.17 - Western Kentucky

9.24 - at Cincinnati

2023

9.9 - Indiana State

9.16 - vs. Louisville @ Lucas Oil Stadium4

9.23 - Akron

2024

8.31 - Florida International

9.7 - at Louisville

9.21 - Charlotte

2025

9.6 - Louisville

9.13 - Indiana State

2026

9.5 - Colorado State

9.26 - at Connecticut

2027

9.11 - Indiana State

2030

8.31 - at Notre Dame

2031

9.27 - Notre Dame

----

