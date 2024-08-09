Indiana tight end Zach Horton selected to John Mackey Award Watchlist
Indiana football tight end Zach Horton has been named to the John Mackey Award Watchlist, it was announced on Friday afternoon.
The John Mackey Award is given annually to the most outstanding tight end in all of college football.
Horton is set to enter his first campaign in Bloomington at Indiana after transferring from James Madison in the offseason.
A season ago with the Dukes, Horton quickly became a big part of the offense.
In 2023, Horton started all 13 games at JMU. He reeled in 27 catches for 275 yards and six receiving scores. Those six touchdowns Horton recorded a year ago ranked inside the top five in the country amongst tight ends.
Horton's performances throughout the 2023 season culminated in the Roanoke, Virginia native earning a spot on the All-Sun Belt first team come the end of the year.
Following Indiana's spring game earlier this offseason, Indiana's presumed starting quarterback Kurtis Rourke explained how the Hoosiers' offense was built for tight ends to get the ball and make big plays.
Entering the 2024 season, Horton is expected to make plenty of big plays in the passing game for the Hoosiers.
–––––
Like this content? Join the conversation on TheHoosier.com's premium message boards and subscribe today!
– Follow TheHoosier on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook!
– Subscribe to TheHoosier on YouTube for more content
– Interact with fellow fans on TheHoosier's Premium Football Board and Premium Hoops Board