PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy05REdRNDIxTEVDJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Indiana tight end Zach Horton selected to John Mackey Award Watchlist

Helping families with kids affected by cancer
Helping families with kids affected by cancer
Zach Browning • TheHoosier
Senior Writer
@ZachBrowning17

Subscribe to TheHoosier.com to stay up to date on the latest Indiana Athletics news and headlines.

Indiana football tight end Zach Horton has been named to the John Mackey Award Watchlist, it was announced on Friday afternoon.

The John Mackey Award is given annually to the most outstanding tight end in all of college football.

Horton is set to enter his first campaign in Bloomington at Indiana after transferring from James Madison in the offseason.

Advertisement
Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5LZWVwIHlvdXIgZXllcyBvbiBOby4gNDQuIDxicj48YnI+8J+TsDog PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0JtSzRSZ3BGMm0iPmh0dHBzOi8vdC5j by9CbUs0UmdwRjJtPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vRXgxRFhp d1BBRiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0V4MURYaXdQQUY8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFz aDsgSW5kaWFuYSBGb290YmFsbCAoQEluZGlhbmFGb290YmFsbCkgPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9JbmRpYW5hRm9vdGJhbGwvc3RhdHVz LzE4MjE5NDA1NjM2OTc4NjkxNDE/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QXVn dXN0IDksIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNy Yz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBj aGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

A season ago with the Dukes, Horton quickly became a big part of the offense.

In 2023, Horton started all 13 games at JMU. He reeled in 27 catches for 275 yards and six receiving scores. Those six touchdowns Horton recorded a year ago ranked inside the top five in the country amongst tight ends.

Horton's performances throughout the 2023 season culminated in the Roanoke, Virginia native earning a spot on the All-Sun Belt first team come the end of the year.

Following Indiana's spring game earlier this offseason, Indiana's presumed starting quarterback Kurtis Rourke explained how the Hoosiers' offense was built for tight ends to get the ball and make big plays.

Entering the 2024 season, Horton is expected to make plenty of big plays in the passing game for the Hoosiers.

–––––

Like this content? Join the conversation on TheHoosier.com's premium message boards and subscribe today!

– Follow TheHoosier on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook!

– Subscribe to TheHoosier on YouTube for more content

– Interact with fellow fans on TheHoosier's Premium Football Board and Premium Hoops Board

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMDIiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL2luZGlhbmEucml2YWxzLmNv bS9uZXdzL2luZGlhbmEtdGlnaHQtZW5kLXphY2gtaG9ydG9uLXNlbGVjdGVk LXRvLWpvaG4tbWFja2V5LWF3YXJkLXdhdGNobGlzdCIsCiAgICBjc19mcGlk OiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBpdDogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwZG06 ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGR0OiAnKm51bGwnCiAgfSk7CiAgKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKCkgewogICAgdmFyIHMgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5jcmVhdGVFbGVtZW50KCJz Y3JpcHQiKSwgZWwgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5nZXRFbGVtZW50c0J5VGFnTmFtZSgi c2NyaXB0IilbMF07IHMuYXN5bmMgPSB0cnVlOwogICAgLy8gbG9hZGluZyB0 aGUgZXZlcmdyZWVuIHZlcnNpb24gb2YgY3MuanMgc28gd2UgYWx3YXlzIGhh dmUgdGhlIGxhc3QgdmVyc2lvbgogICAgcy5zcmMgPSAiaHR0cHM6Ly9zLnlp bWcuY29tL2N4L3Z6bS9jcy5qcyI7CiAgICBlbC5wYXJlbnROb2RlLmluc2Vy dEJlZm9yZShzLCBlbCk7CiAgfSkoKTsKPC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8bm9zY3JpcHQ+ CiAgPGltZyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vc2Iuc2NvcmVjYXJkcmVzZWFyY2guY29t L3A/YzE9MiZjMj03MjQxNDY5JmM3PWh0dHBzJTNBJTJGJTJGaW5kaWFuYS5y aXZhbHMuY29tJTJGbmV3cyUyRmluZGlhbmEtdGlnaHQtZW5kLXphY2gtaG9y dG9uLXNlbGVjdGVkLXRvLWpvaG4tbWFja2V5LWF3YXJkLXdhdGNobGlzdCZj NT0yMDIyNzMzMTAyJmN2PTIuMCZjaj0xJmNzX3VjZnI9MCIgLz4KPC9ub3Nj cmlwdD4KPCEtLSBFbmQgY29tU2NvcmUgVGFnIC0tPgoKCg==