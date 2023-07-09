Playing for Team Takeover in the EYBL 17U final, Indiana recruiting target Patrick Ngongba helped his team to a 76-61 victory against Vegas Elite.

Ngongba had a pair of rebounds early in the contest for Takeover, helping his team take an early lead midway through the first half. The highly-ranked four-star prospect also had a block and altered another shot in the opening quarter. Ngongba was matched up against Vegas Elite big man Aiden Sherrell, a four-star prospect for much of the game.

Duke commit Darren Harris was electric in the opening minutes of the game with 15 of Takeover's first 19 points about five minutes into the game with a couple of made 3-pointers, including one in the corner coming off of a screen.

Vegas Elite went on a 9-0 run in the second quarter to take a 22-21 lead with about 6:30 left in the first half, but Takeover responded with a layup to get the lead back at 23-22.

John Mobley, a top-50 ranked prospect and Ohio State commit, scored the first 11 points for Vegas Elite before Ngongba hit a catch-and-shoot 3-pointer at the top of the key while being fouled to tie the game at 28. Ngongba didn't capitalize on the opportunity to give his team the lead again at the free throw line.

With 2:28 left in the second quarter -- and Takeover leading 35-34 -- the two teams had combined for nine made 3-pointers with Harris and Mobley contributing most of those nine made triples.

Mobley left a halfcourt heave short at the halftime buzzer to end the half with 18 first-half points as Vegas Elite led 41-40 at the break. But Ngongba had a bucket on the right side of the rim to put Takeover up 42-41.

The layup was the start of six early points for Ngongba, including a floater in the middle of the paint with just over 5:00 left in the third quarter. On the defensive side, he dove for a loose ball to help Takeover regain possession.