Indiana takes down No. 20 Ohio State in Big Ten road opener

“My dad said that I was close but I wasn’t paying too much attention to it to be honest with you,” Holmes explained about joining the 1,000-point club. “I was just myself out there, I didn’t want to think about it too much or overthink anything.”

Holmes led the Hoosiers to victory with a career-high of 30 points and joined the 1,000-point club becoming the 30th player of all-time in Indiana history. Holmes shot 13-for-19 from the field, also a career-high 13 field goals. Holmes shot 1-for-2 from the top of the arc and 3-for-5 from the paint. She also had five blocks and seven rebounds.

“We had a great game plan going into the game,” Junior forward Mackenzie Holmes explained. “Our coaches always will set us up for success against every opponent that we face. I think that we stuck to that game plan for 40 minutes and it bit us well. We played really solid defense and I think that ignited our offense.”

Bloomington, Ind. – The Indiana Hoosiers traveled to Columbus, Ohio Sunday night, and took on the Ohio State Buckeyes. The Hoosiers improved their conference record to 2-0, winning by 20 points against the Buckeyes, 86-66, increasing their season record to 8-2.

The Hoosiers came off strong on a 10-0 run with six of those points from Holmes. The Buckeyes fought back throughout the first quarter almost cutting off a close lead, 19-15. After that, IU took complete control.

Throughout the last two minutes in the second quarter, the Hoosiers held off the Buckeyes from scoring a single bucket, increasing their lead to 14, at halftime up, 43-29.

“I’m really pleased with the way we responded, whether it was in the beginning, at a timeout, starting from the beginning of the quarters, or starting from the beginning of the second half,” Head Coach Teri Moren stated. “Even though Ohio State started off on fire, I thought we responded. When they started inching towards us a little bit with made buckets we would go down and we would respond which was really great to see from our group.”

Grace Berger shot 9-for-13 from the field and 3-for-3 from the free-throw line scoring 21 points for the Hoosiers. Berger added seven rebounds and five assists.

Nicole Cardaño-Hillary added 17 points shooting 6-for-11 from the field and 3-for-4 from the paint. Cardaño-Hillary also went 2-for-5 from the arc while also having seven rebounds, four assists and two steals.

“Nikki picking up the ball at full court for 40 minutes is a really tough assignment but I really think it speeds up a lot of teams and were able to convert off of Nikki speeding up the ball,” Holmes stated.

The Hoosiers continued their lead throughout the third quarter shooting 58.8 percent from the field and outscoring the Buckeyes, 24-17. The Hoosier’s largest lead of the game was throughout the third when Cardaño-Hillary hit a pair of free throws with 1:27 left.

Ali Patberg led with seven assists marking this game as her 36th career game with five or more assists. Recording her 100th career start in an Indiana uniform, Patberg shot 4-for-7 from the field, scoring eight points, three rebounds, and one steal.

Senior forward Aleksa Gulbe shot 3-for-9 from the field for eight points.

As a team, Indiana shot 58.1 percent from the floor and 44.4 percent from the 3-point line. From the paint, the Hoosiers shot 10-for-14.

Up next, watch the Indiana Hoosiers host the Western Michigan Broncos at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Sunday, December 19. Tip-off is at 1 p.m. EST.