Indiana swept its series-opening double-header vs. Butler Friday night at Bart Kaufman Field, scoring on a passed ball in the bottom of the ninth to win 6-5 in Game 1 and following with an offensive onslaught for a 13-0 win in Game 2. Indiana moved to 19-5 on the season with the pair of wins, while Butler dropped to 17-6 with the pair of losses.

Here's what stood out from the Hoosiers' two wins:

Strong day at the plate for Ryan Fineman: The IU junior catcher led the Hoosiers with six RBI against the Bulldogs, going 6 for 8 at the plate across both games. Five of his six RBI came in Game 2. He got the scoring going in Game 2 with a 3-RBI double to right center and Indiana never looked back. The five RBI set a new single-game season high for Fineman, surpassing the four he recorded against San Diego on March 2. It's also the third time this season Fineman has had at least two RBI in a game.

Justin Walker's situational awareness gives Indiana win in Game 1: He only had a pop out leading into his at-bat in the bottom of the ninth, but the freshman infielder got hit by a pitch on a 1-2 count to reach first and start the tie-breaking and game-winning rally for the Hoosiers. Junior utility man Matt Lloyd's single to center provided enough time for Walker to advance to third, where he would score on a passed ball to give IU the Game 1 win. Walker went 2 for 5 with a pair of RBI in the second game, contributing two of the Hoosiers' 13 runs in that contest.

Error-plagued day for Butler: The Bulldogs had jumped out to a 4-1 lead over the Hoosiers in Game 1 until multiple fielding errors cost them their advantage in the bottom of the sixth. Throwing errors by Butler's third baseman and the pitcher played a role in three of the four unearned runs Indiana scored in that frame. In fact, all six of Indiana's runs in Game 1 were unearned. The Hoosiers weren't without their own struggles with a pair of errors of their own in Game 1, but overcame those defensive issues with a strong offensive performance in Game 2. Butler also had three errors in the second game.

Scotty Bradley goes yard: The sophomore infielder crushed a 2-run home run into the IU student section in right field to 12-0 in the bottom of the sixth. It was a nice moment for the Pennington, New Jersey native who had the walk-off RBI single down the right field line at home against Northern Illinois on March 18 to help Indiana earn a series sweep that weekend. Thanks to that 2-run home run Friday night, he's got the Hoosiers in position to potentially earn another weekend sweep on Saturday.

Key Quotes:

On Fineman's performance:

"It was definitely a good day. I was seeing the ball well and we played really well so it was nice." -- Fineman

"He played really well at Indiana State (in Wednesday’s 5-3 win), so he’s had a really good week. It was nice to see. Really big swing in the first (inning of game two) after the way we’d played in the first game." -- IU head coach Chris Lemonis

On getting 18 hits in Game 2 after just six hits against Butler's error-prone defense in Game 1:

“It was nice, because I was frustrated in that first game. It happens. You have a chance to get them in the first but don’t take advantage of it. In this game, that can settle in, and we chased the whole rest of the game. Luckily, we were able to get back into the game." -- Lemonis

"I definitely think it's good to get our bats going. We have so many good hitters. The guys coming off the bench — Scotty Bradley had a good day. It was good to see everyone, freshmen, contributing really well." -- Fineman