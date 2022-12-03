Each team started the contest with a three but both teams took a while to get in a rhythm. Indiana would go on to miss the first six shots from the field but Rutgers soon would go out with a lead. The game started in a physical manner with Rutgers pushing the tempo. In the first four minutes, Rutgers already had seven offensive rebounds but forward Cliffo Omoruyi committed two quick fouls at the start of the quarter.

Indiana started the game missing their freshman guard Jalen Hood-Schifino from the starting lineup. Hood-Schifino was not dressed when he came out during warmups and it was shortly announced that he would be out of the game with back spasms. Junior guard Trey Galloway would make his eleventh career start in his place.

Piscataway, New Jersey would set the scene for Indiana’s Big Ten opener. This game would be their first away game since Nov.18, as the Hoosiers would go on and face Rutgers on Saturday afternoon. Indiana never got their feet settled after a lack luster first half and a quiet offensive second half. The Hoosiers would fall for the first time in the 2022 season as Rutgers earned the 63-48 win.

A lack of rebounding and offensive struggles continued for the majority of the first half. Rutgers was able to continue to work on the glass, giving themselves several second chances. The Scarlet Knights had 28 total rebounds in the first half, half of those being offensive rebounds. Nobody besides Miller Kopp was able to get much offensive production. Kopp scored 13 of Indiana’s 24 first-half points. The entire team struggled from the field finishing the half shooting just 28 percent.

Rutgers was able to shut down Trayce Jackson-Davis for the entire first half. Jackson-Davis went into Piscataway averaging 19.2 points per game this season but only had 4 points in the first half. Jackson-Davis would go on and finish the game with 13 points, 10 rebounds, two assists and four blocks .

Despite the offensive struggles for Indiana and Rutger’s second chances, Indiana would still be within 10 points at halftime. At the break, the Scarlet Knights would have a 31-24 lead over the Hoosiers.

A 9-0 run at the start of the second half would spark a bit of life for Indiana to tie the game and eventually take a two point lead. Jackson-Davis would go on to open up the scoring with two straight baskets and then a Kopp three pointer would tie things up at 33. The Hoosiers momentum would be short lived after Rutgers would respond with a 17-0 scoring run of their own. After the Hoosiers took the lead, they would go on for nearly 6 minutes without a made basket.

Indiana would try and come back from the Scarlet Knights offensive push but the Hoosiers wouldn’t be able to catch up for the rest of the second half. Indiana would go on and score just 11 points after the eight minute mark getting out scored 32-24 in the second half. Jackson-Davis would go on and foul out for the first time in his Indiana career and that would be the final nail in the coffin for the Hoosiers. Rutgers would go on and win 63-48 to earn their sixth win in a row against the Hoosiers.

Indiana’s leading scorer would be Kopp with 21 points on the night while shooting 8-12 from the field, including five three-pointers. Rutgers outclassed Indiana down in the pain having finished with 14 more total rebounds. The Hoosiers fall to their first Big Ten opponent of the season and go to a 7-1 record. Next up, Indiana will play their second Big Ten game in a row as they will host Nebraska on Dec.7.



