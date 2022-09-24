Indiana’s secondary was outmatched several times throughout the game and to open up the second quarter that was what exactly happened. Senior Ben Bryant tossed a 45 yard pass to senior Tre Tucker which eventually set up the Bearcats for another touchdown giving them a double digit lead. Bryants connection with his receivers was the story of the first half and carried out throughout the whole game proving to be one of the weaknesses for Indiana.

Right before the end of the first quarter on the first play of the drive, Cincinnati responded with a 75 yard touchdown pass to junior Tyler Scott. Indiana was able to get the ball back with less than a minute to play but ended up getting sacked inside their own ten. After 15 minutes of play, Cincinnati led 10-3.

A couple of three and outs for each team started things off in the same way but right after those two drives Connor Bazelak overthrew his receiver and sophomore Bryon Threats took an interception inside the ten for Cincinnati. The Bearcats started with the ball at the six yard line but a good response by the Indiana defense held Cincinnati to just three points to open up the scoring. Indiana followed up the interception with an efficient drive that found the Hoosiers in field position at the nine yard line. The Bearcats forced Bazelak to throw away the football a handful of times forcing Indiana to take a field goal and tie the game up at three.

A sold out Nippert Stadium packed with over 38,000 fans set the scene for the fourth game of the year as the Hooisers looked to improve to 4-0. As for Cincinnati, this was the only power five game on their schedule as they looked for three straight wins after starting the year with a loss against Arkansas.For the second year in a row both teams met on the football field but once again the Bearcats were able to hold off against Indiana in dominant fashion defeating the Hoosiers 45-24. Cinnicated passed their way to another victory and now sit at 3-1 on the year.

Just when things seemed to be getting out of reach for Indiana, the Hoosiers responded well with a 39 yard drive to put Indiana back within one possession. Bazelak was able to find junior Cam Camper for 19 yards up the middle of the field to put them inside the redzone. A miscue by the Cincinnati defense left the right side of the field wide open giving senior Josh Henderson the open lane for a 19 yard Indiana touchdown pushing the score to 17-10. Right after Indiana was able to score, Cincinnati continued to exploit the Indiana secondary. It took the Bearcats seven plays to find the endzone with a highlight catch by Scott. That was the second touchdown catch of the game for Scott and the third touchdown pass for Bryant.

Bryant and Scott continued to punish Indiana as they quickly combined for another Cincinnati touchdown. Eight plays later Bryant tossed his fourth touchdown of the game to Scott to increase the lead by three scores. Scott also reeled in his third touchdown of the game which later set the record for most touchdown catches in a first half by a Cincinnati player. Just seconds later, Bazelak was sacked for a loss of 11 yards to start the drive, losing the football in the process. Sophomore Dominique Perry recovered the fumble taking it to the end zone for another Cincinnati touchdown. With 22 seconds left in the first half, the Bearcats held a 38-10 lead.

The second quarter was all Cincinnati as they scored 28 points in that quarter alone and totaled 219 yards. Most of the offensive production for the Bearcats came through the air as Cincinnati finished with a total of 222 passing yards. Bryant had 314 yards and 4 touchdowns at the end of the first 30 minutes. Scott alone had three of the four touchdowns with 158 receiving yards.

To start the second half, Indiana started off with a bit of positive light. Senior Tiawan Mullen was able to reel in a tipped pass for an interception that set up Indiana in Cincinnati territory. The Hoosiers capitalized on the mistake and scored in just over three minutes. Bazelak hit senior Shaun Shivers for a two yard touchdown to bring the score to 38-17.

The story of the entire third quarter was penalties against Cincinnati. After Indiana opened up the half by scoring in the start of the third quarter, the Hoosiers took the ball up until the final minute and failed to score on a fourth down. In the quarter alone five different penalties were called against the Bearcats pushing them back 42 total yards. Indiana held the ball for the majority of the third quarter for a total time of 9:34. Indiana held Cincinnati to just 32 yards in that quarter but the Hoosiers were only able to score that lone touchdown that started the second half.

Cincinnati wasn't able to earn much offense in the fourth quarter either. Although Cinnciati scored with 1:20 left in the fourth to make it 45-24 the Bearcats as well as the Hoosiers didn't earn many yards in the fourth. After gaining just 32 total yards in the third Cincinnati only earned 39 total yards in the fourth. The Hoosiers were able to bring across two touchdowns in the second half yet still lost the game by 21 points. The Bearcats finished with 394 total yards and 354 passing yards

The Cincinnati Bearcats earn the 45-24 win as Indiana now falls to 3-1 on the season snapping their three game winning streak. The Hoosiers will now prepare to start Big Ten play against Nebraska on Oct.1.