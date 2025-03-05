Indiana suffers death by a thousand cuts, falters late in loss to Oregon

Nate Bittle hauled in his third offensive rebound of the game off a missed layup on Oregon’s first possession of the second half. Seven seconds later, TJ Bamba converted on a layup, giving the Ducks their 15th-second chance point of the game.

Oregon’s first possession of the second half represented Indiana’s rebounding complications in its 73-64 loss on Tuesday night.

"If you want to win in March,” assistant Brian Walsh said postgame, “you've got to be a little nastier on the boards."

Oregon had a noticeable advantage on Indiana in the rebounding department, out-rebounding the visitors 43-36.

"We started putting bodies on guys and we had the advantage in terms of being on the inside and rebounding the ball,” Woodson said. “The first half we didn't put bodies on guys.

The Ducks were dominant on the glass and had a healthy amount of second-chance points, scoring a difference-making 23 points off its 15-offensive boards.

I can't fault our effort tonight,” Indiana head coach Mike Woodson said postgame. “We got to be better on rebounding the basketball. We got out-rebounded tonight, I thought that was a big difference as well."