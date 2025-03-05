Indiana suffers death by a thousand cuts, falters late in loss to Oregon

Nate Bittle hauled in his third offensive rebound of the game off a missed layup on Oregon’s first possession of the second half. Seven seconds later, TJ Bamba converted on a layup, giving the Ducks their 15th-second chance point of the game.
Oregon’s first possession of the second half represented Indiana’s rebounding complications in its 73-64 loss on Tuesday night.
"If you want to win in March,” assistant Brian Walsh said postgame, “you've got to be a little nastier on the boards."
Oregon had a noticeable advantage on Indiana in the rebounding department, out-rebounding the visitors 43-36.
"We started putting bodies on guys and we had the advantage in terms of being on the inside and rebounding the ball,” Woodson said. “The first half we didn't put bodies on guys.
The Ducks were dominant on the glass and had a healthy amount of second-chance points, scoring a difference-making 23 points off its 15-offensive boards.
I can't fault our effort tonight,” Indiana head coach Mike Woodson said postgame. “We got to be better on rebounding the basketball. We got out-rebounded tonight, I thought that was a big difference as well."
Indiana’s rebounding struggles were just one of its many pitfalls in the defeat.
The Hoosiers failed to get any help from its supporting cast. Nobody outside of Trey Galloway and Oumar Ballo eclipsed double figures. The pick-and-roll duo combined to convert on two more shots from the field than all of their teammates combined.
Junior forward Malik Reneau failed to build off a 22-point outburst against Washington on Tuesday night, scoring eight points on an inefficient 4-of-12 shooting.
Like Reneau, Luke Goode had a rough night on both ends of the floor. The sharpshooter made two of his six shots, including two-of-five from downtown. The Fort Wayne native’s six points departed his stellar 18-point outing in Seattle on Saturday.
Oregon targeted Goode’s slimmer frame all night, including a basket late to give the Ducks the lead.
In a physical game, Indiana was whistled for a dozen fouls in the second half, a stark contrast to Oregon’s five.
"We had our chances, but listen guys, in a physical game like this, it can’t be 21-7," Woodson said. "You gotta be kidding me, 21-7 on f***ing free throws is bulls***. It just can’t be, not in a physical game. They’re a physical team, and it can’t be that lopsided. It’s impossible.”
Despite the unbalanced whistle, Indiana held a one-point advantage with less than two minutes left.
The Ducks’ game-clinching 10-0 run, spearheaded by Shelstad’s 35-foot heave at the end of the shot clock, and while Oregon flourished after Shelstad’s prayer was answered, Indiana withered down the stretch.
"It was a one-point game with three or four minutes on the clock. We get that stop, he hits a bomb on us. You know? Got them back the momentum they needed to secure the game, we didn't regroup from that. We struggled from that shot [on].”
As Indiana continues to make its final push toward the NCAA tournament, it can ill-afford any minor lapses that lead to major repercussions at the final buzzer.
