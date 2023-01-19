Here is a recap of the big road win from Indiana.

The Hoosiers, for the most part, controlled this game and came away with the huge 80-65 road win in Champagne behind Trayce Jackson-Davis' 35 points.

While most thought this game would be a tough one for the Hoosiers to come away with, this Indiana team thought very differently.

Indiana, entering this game 2-4 in the Big Ten, got back into action tonight on the road at Illinois, who has been one of the hottest teams in the conference.

Indiana won the tip and we were off. The Hoosiers started off a little sloppy with two careless turnovers which forced Mike Woodson to call a timeout at the 18:07 mark.

Illinois led 4-0

Indiana would recover well from that with Trey Galloway scoring the first points for Indiana with. The Hoosiers would then go on a 7-0 run after that after a couple of baskets from Jordan Geronimo, including a wide open three.

Indiana led 7-4 at the 15:28 mark.

Hoosier would then extend to a 12-0 run after Trayce Jackson-Davis would score his first points and Trey Galloway would splash a three.

Things got a little weird after that. Mike Woodson was accessed a technical foul because a technical was called on Indiana's bench on either Race Thompson or Xavier Johnson. It was identified as a class B foul, which goes on Woodson.

Indiana wold then continue to score and get defensive stops. Indiana had really settled down after the two early turnovers.

Illinois would also be accessed with a flop technical.

Indiana was leading 18-7 at the 11:51 mark.

Malik Reneau would come and instantly play some "man" basketball. Got multiple offensive rebounds in one possession and got the easy two out of it. That is the kind of effort that Indiana needed from Reneau.

Jalen Hood-Scifino would get his first points of the Indiana-Illinois rivalry with a nasty dunk. He would have a nice floater after that.

Illinois would be forced to call a timeout at the 8:29 mark after a mid-ranger jumper from Jordan Geronimo. The junior forward was having a nice game.

Miller Kopp was guarding Illinois wing Matthew Mayer very well holding him to zero points.

Indiana would lead 29-14 at the 7:33 mark. Jackson-Davis was on the bench for an extended period and the Hoosiers were stepping up.

CJ Gunn would check in for Miller Kopp.

Two Illinois players would run into each other thus turning the ball over and allowing Hood-Schifino an easy fast break dunk.

Geronimo would score another bucket and force Illinois to call another timeout.

At one point, Indiana was on a 33-10 since the Woodson timeout.

Jordan Geronimo was quiet literally everywhere. He was up to 13 points and was 6-6 from the field. He would follow that offensive effort for a couple of blocks not he defensive end.

Illinois would start to build the momentum and score couple of easy baskets around the rim on Jackson-Davis.

Jalen Hood-Schifino was doing a solid job of responding with big basket after big basket.

Indiana led 39-25 with 1:56 left until halftime.

The last 1:56 was real back and forth. Illinois was getting on their run and Indiana was making a few tough baskets to keep the score at double digits.

At the half, Indiana was up 43-33. Illinois went on a 15-6 run to close out the half.

Indiana was already with three players that were scoring in double-figures. Geronimo and Jackson-Davis both led with 13 points (both 6-of-6 shooting) and Hood-Schifino had 10 points and only two turnovers.

The run from Illinois was going to come and Indiana, for the most part, held ground. Indiana needed to start off the second half big like they did vs Wisconsin.

Illinois would score a quick bucket at the start of the half but Jackson-Davis would respond with a score through contact. He would convert at the line.

Indiana would then hold Illinois to a 2:40 scoring drought. Trayce Jackson-Davis would have a few monster dunks and Indiana just continued to run.

A couple of controversial fouls were called on Illinois and Brad Underwood was hot, which resulted in him getting a technical foul.

Miller Kopp would go 1-of-2 at the line.

The bad news during this stretch was that Jalen Hood-Schfino would pick up his third foul.

Indiana was up 55-39 at the 15:04 mark.

Miller Kopp would run into a screen and pretty much flop to the ground. Indiana got away with a flop technical.

Mike Woodson would call a timeout at the 13:12 mark. Indiana led 57-41 at the 13:12 mark.

Hoosiers would continue to answer to any run that Illinois would give to them.

Miller Kopp would convert his first three point attempt and Jackson-Davis was continuing to dominate the paint on the offensive end.

The Hoosiers led 62-44 at the 11:44 mark.

Trey Galloway would pick up his third foul thus making Indiana's starting backcourt each having three fouls.

A few short plays later, Galloway would pick up his fourth foul. Tamar Bates would check in.

Hood-Schifino would pick up his fourth foul. Galloway would have to stay in.

Seemingly out of nowhere, Illinois would get on a quick run and get the lead down to 12. The defense form the Illini would cause back-to-back 10 second violations on Indiana. Question is, how does that happen?

However, Galloway, playing with 4 fouls, would convert two huge buckets for Indiana. Hood-Schifino would be set to check in.

Indiana led 70-54 at the 6:36 mark.

The Illini continued to fight. Their defense was picking up and they were playing fast.

Galloway got trapped at half court and forced an Indiana timeout. They were down to 1 left.

Jackson-Davis would score one of the craziest baskets of the season. Caught a bad pass in mid-air and would somehow lay it in. Hard to describe.

At the final media timeout, Indiana led 74-58. All Indiana needed to do was close this one out.

After the timeout, Trayce Jackson-Davis got fouled on a three-point attempt. A sentence that I thought id never write.

Indiana would close it out and get one of their biggest wins of the year topping off Illinois 80-65 in what was a statement win. Arguably the biggest win on the season.

It felt like nearly every player on the Indiana roster that played contributed in some form or way. In total, Indiana had four players score in double-figures with Trayce Jackson-Davis leading with 35 points on 15-of-19 shooting. He also added 9 rebounds and 5 assists.

Jordan Geronimo added 13 points, Trey Galloway added 11 points, and Jalen Hood-Schifino added 10 points.

The Hoosiers shot a fantastic 62% (34-of-55) from the field and held Illinois to just 39% (24-of-62) shooting. Indiana out-rebounded Illinois 39-27 as well. Indiana did cough up a poor 17 turnovers, however.

Overall, this win was much needed for the Hoosiers and a little unexpected. When Indiana was on that three-game skid, it felt like the season was going to go off the rails. Now, it feels like Indiana has finally got it figured out.

While this win is really nice, the Big Ten is the Big Ten and anything can happen. Up next, Indiana returns home to face a really good Michigan State team.

Indiana is now 12-6 on the year, 3-4 in the Big Ten.