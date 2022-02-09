Indiana struggles to overcome fatigue, lack of depth in road defeat

With the clock winding down in the second half and Indiana down four points, sophomore guard Trey Galloway bravely drew a charge despite being one foul shy of fouling out and heading to the bench.

The sophomore eventually fouled out before the buzzer sounded, but not before tying his career-high 13 points in 37 minutes. He and other starters Anthony Leal, Miller Kopp, Race Thompson and Trayce Jackson-Davis fought valiantly on Tuesday night but fell short against Northwestern 59-51.

"For the guys that came out tonight, they fought," Jackson-Davis said after the game. "Anthony not playing and coming in and starting and doing what he did, playing as hard as he could. Same with Trey Galloway playing almost the whole game until he fouled out; that's toughness."

The quintet was tirelessly forced to play the entire game due to a lack of depth after head coach Mike Woodson suspended five players for disciplinary reasons before the matchup.

"I thought all the guys who played tonight played extremely well," Woodson said during a postgame press conference. "Unfortunately, their teammates let them down."

Two of the five suspended players were starting and backup point guards Xavier Johnson and Khristian Lander. Backup point guard Rob Phinisee also didn't play due to plantar fasciitis, so Woodson turned to Galloway to be the main ball handler for as long as possible before running into foul trouble.

Galloway is not traditionally in the starting lineup and made his first start this season on Tuesday night. Instantly, he looked poised and quickly scored nine points from one jumper, two layups and a corner 3-pointer.

He and Jackson-Davis had a team-high nine points when the Hoosiers headed into the locker room leading 30-26 at halftime. IU held Northwestern to just 11-of-36 from the field and a whopping 1-of-13 from three-point.

This entire season, IU has been predominantly a first-half team. The pattern continued against Northwestern as the Hoosiers made 12-of-29 (41%) field-goal attempts and scored 3-of-8 (37.5%) three-pointers despite primary three-point scorer Parker Stewart not playing due to his suspension.