Indiana struggles to overcome fatigue, lack of depth in road defeat
With the clock winding down in the second half and Indiana down four points, sophomore guard Trey Galloway bravely drew a charge despite being one foul shy of fouling out and heading to the bench.
The sophomore eventually fouled out before the buzzer sounded, but not before tying his career-high 13 points in 37 minutes. He and other starters Anthony Leal, Miller Kopp, Race Thompson and Trayce Jackson-Davis fought valiantly on Tuesday night but fell short against Northwestern 59-51.
"For the guys that came out tonight, they fought," Jackson-Davis said after the game. "Anthony not playing and coming in and starting and doing what he did, playing as hard as he could. Same with Trey Galloway playing almost the whole game until he fouled out; that's toughness."
The quintet was tirelessly forced to play the entire game due to a lack of depth after head coach Mike Woodson suspended five players for disciplinary reasons before the matchup.
"I thought all the guys who played tonight played extremely well," Woodson said during a postgame press conference. "Unfortunately, their teammates let them down."
Two of the five suspended players were starting and backup point guards Xavier Johnson and Khristian Lander. Backup point guard Rob Phinisee also didn't play due to plantar fasciitis, so Woodson turned to Galloway to be the main ball handler for as long as possible before running into foul trouble.
Galloway is not traditionally in the starting lineup and made his first start this season on Tuesday night. Instantly, he looked poised and quickly scored nine points from one jumper, two layups and a corner 3-pointer.
He and Jackson-Davis had a team-high nine points when the Hoosiers headed into the locker room leading 30-26 at halftime. IU held Northwestern to just 11-of-36 from the field and a whopping 1-of-13 from three-point.
This entire season, IU has been predominantly a first-half team. The pattern continued against Northwestern as the Hoosiers made 12-of-29 (41%) field-goal attempts and scored 3-of-8 (37.5%) three-pointers despite primary three-point scorer Parker Stewart not playing due to his suspension.
As the second half got underway, Northwestern flipped the script and went on a 16-4 scoring run. The streak was reminiscent of Illinois' second half 22-5 scoring run that resulted in the Illini beating IU 74-57 last weekend.
A depleted roster didn't aid IU's second-half season-long struggles. Fatigue started to kick in, and Northwestern took advantage. The Wildcats outscored IU 33-21 in the second half and made 4-of-14 three-pointers. It wasn't a crazy improvement, but it made a difference.
Northwestern found relatively open looks in both halves, but IU's defense suffered from exhaustion, making it more challenging to dash to shooters and contest shots on the perimeter.
"For the most part, we played our butts off," Woodson said. "The fatigue set in because I couldn't go anywhere else with our ballclub. And you got to give no question credit; they played their butts off in the second half."
IU's frontcourt remained relatively intact amid the suspensions but failed to out rebound Northwestern. The Wildcats held a 47-37 advantage throughout the game and a 7-3 offensive rebounding advantage in the second half.
Northwestern had nine second-chance points in the second half. Take those away, and the score is in IU's favor, 51-50.
"Dead legs, no subs," Jackson-Davis said. "We'd just hit adversity and then we couldn't pull this one out."
IU drops to 16-7 on the season and 7-6 in conference play with the road defeat. The Hoosiers conclude a two-game road trip by facing No. 17 Michigan State on Saturday.
"We gotta regroup as a team and start to get ready for Michigan State," Woodson said.
